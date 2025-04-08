AFU strike warehouse complex in Ozerky in Kursk region, destroying several hangars, technical equipment, over 30 occupants

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/20425

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Monday, April 7, destroyed hangars, several military buildings, as well as technical equipment of a warehouse complex in Ozerky, Kursk region, which was actively used by Russian troops, the AFU General Staff said.

"On April 7, 2025, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a warehouse complex, which was actively used by the Russian armed forces in Ozerky, Kursk region," the AFU General Staff said in Telegram on Tuesday.

It is reported that the strike destroyed hangars, several military buildings, as well as technical equipment, and eliminated more than 30 occupants, including UAV crews and repairmen.

"The destruction of this facility significantly reduces the Russian Federation's capabilities to conduct combat operations against units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Sumy region and in Kursk axis. Ukrainian defenders are striking at real military targets of the enemy and are taking all measures to protect the civilian population as much as possible. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to destroy elements of the enemy's military infrastructure until it stops its armed aggression against the Ukrainian people," the AFU said.