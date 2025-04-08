Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:47 08.04.2025

AFU strike warehouse complex in Ozerky in Kursk region, destroying several hangars, technical equipment, over 30 occupants

1 min read
AFU strike warehouse complex in Ozerky in Kursk region, destroying several hangars, technical equipment, over 30 occupants
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/20425

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Monday, April 7, destroyed hangars, several military buildings, as well as technical equipment of a warehouse complex in Ozerky, Kursk region, which was actively used by Russian troops, the AFU General Staff said.

"On April 7, 2025, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a warehouse complex, which was actively used by the Russian armed forces in Ozerky, Kursk region," the AFU General Staff said in Telegram on Tuesday.

It is reported that the strike destroyed hangars, several military buildings, as well as technical equipment, and eliminated more than 30 occupants, including UAV crews and repairmen.

"The destruction of this facility significantly reduces the Russian Federation's capabilities to conduct combat operations against units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Sumy region and in Kursk axis. Ukrainian defenders are striking at real military targets of the enemy and are taking all measures to protect the civilian population as much as possible. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to destroy elements of the enemy's military infrastructure until it stops its armed aggression against the Ukrainian people," the AFU said.

Tags: #war #kursk_region

MORE ABOUT

20:35 08.04.2025
AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

15:47 08.04.2025
Ukrainian military captures two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv to wait for Beijing's reaction

Ukrainian military captures two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv to wait for Beijing's reaction

15:31 08.04.2025
Third Separate Assault Brigade destroys half of Russian battalion in Luhansk region over day

Third Separate Assault Brigade destroys half of Russian battalion in Luhansk region over day

15:22 08.04.2025
Over three years of war, 355 Ukrainian civilians, incl 18 children, die due to Russian explosive objects – ​​Defense Ministry

Over three years of war, 355 Ukrainian civilians, incl 18 children, die due to Russian explosive objects – ​​Defense Ministry

12:58 05.04.2025
AFU holding back 64,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk direction

AFU holding back 64,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk direction

09:46 03.04.2025
Trump: We must end war in Ukraine, not start another one in Middle East

Trump: We must end war in Ukraine, not start another one in Middle East

09:18 02.04.2025
Trump dissatisfied with statements from both sides of the war in Ukraine - White House

Trump dissatisfied with statements from both sides of the war in Ukraine - White House

19:14 01.04.2025
Number of front clashes in March decreased by quarter compared to February, but number of shellings significantly increased

Number of front clashes in March decreased by quarter compared to February, but number of shellings significantly increased

16:23 31.03.2025
DeepState reports reduction of Ukrainian control area in Kursk region, General Staff and ISW – unchanged

DeepState reports reduction of Ukrainian control area in Kursk region, General Staff and ISW – unchanged

12:57 28.03.2025
Situation in Kursk and Belgorod regions not significantly changed in 24 hours - AFU General Staff and DeepState, ISW reports progress

Situation in Kursk and Belgorod regions not significantly changed in 24 hours - AFU General Staff and DeepState, ISW reports progress

HOT NEWS

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

Belgium announces new EUR 1 bln aid package for Ukraine – PM

Ukrainian military captures two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv to wait for Beijing's reaction

LATEST

Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

Over 200 Romanian companies already support reconstruction of Ukraine

Belgian delegation led by country's PM visits Kyiv region

Burkhard, Radakin inform Coalition of Willing about visit to Kyiv

Ukraine not yet chosen law firm to work on minerals deal with USA, but should decide this week – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Howard Buffett to build bomb shelter for school in Sumy region

Switzerland to double funding for Ukraine's recovery projects to CHF 100 mln – agreement signed

Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

Zelenskyy: Best help from USA for Ukraine is to transfer Patriot systems

AD
AD