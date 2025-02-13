Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:18 13.02.2025

Rutte: Latest US statements on peace in Ukraine to be discussed at NATO

Rutte: Latest US statements on peace in Ukraine to be discussed at NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says that President Donald Trump's latest statements on a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia will be discussed at a meeting of defense ministers of the alliance's member countries.

He told reporters this on Thursday in Brussels before the meeting.

Rutte said that a lot had happened the previous day at the meeting and in the media. He noted that this would certainly be discussed today and in the coming days and weeks.

The NATO Secretary General emphasized that they all wanted peace in Ukraine, sooner rather than later. He added that everyone wanted Ukraine to be in the best position when the negotiations began, to ensure they could be concluded successfully. He also mentioned that, as Secretary Pete Hegseth had said, it is very important that whatever the outcome of these negotiations, they should be durable, to avoid a situation similar to Minsk-3. He stressed that they could not have that again, nor could they allow a situation where Putin tries to seize square kilometers or square miles of Ukraine in the future.

In addition, Rutte stated that the defense ministers would discuss the issue of increasing defense spending. He explained that they needed to spend more, not only because the United States expected it and wanted Europe to take its share, but also because they know that the threats from Russia and other adversaries are increasing.

He also recalled that a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, with the participation of Rustem Umerov, will be held as part of the NATO defense ministers' meeting.

