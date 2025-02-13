Trump makes number of statements about ending war between Russia, Ukraine

US President Donald Trump, while speaking to the press on Wednesday in the Oval Office of the White House, made a number of statements about ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In particular, he announced a possible meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Trump said that they would meet in Saudi Arabia and see if they could get some results. He mentioned that the date had not been set yet, but it would be in the near future.

Trump also repeated the statement of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth regarding the "impracticality" of Ukraine joining NATO.

He stated that, as far as Ukraine joining NATO was concerned, he did not think it was practical. He noted that, personally, he knew his new Defense Secretary Pete had said earlier that it was unlikely or impractical, and he believed that was probably true.

When asked by a journalist whether Hegseth was removing the issue of Ukraine's sovereign integrity from the table, Trump replied that he was not doing that and that he supported Ukraine, urging not to say otherwise.

At the same time, Trump said that aid to Ukraine would continue, but the United States wanted security for the money spent. He stated that they had given Ukraine much more than Europe had, and that should be secured. He emphasized that they wanted to have security for their money.

Trump also noted that he considered it "unlikely" that Ukraine would return to its pre-2014 borders.

He remarked that it certainly seemed unlikely, as the Russians had taken a lot of land, fought for it, and lost many soldiers. He believed some of the land might come back.

Trump was asked whether he thought that territorial concessions and Ukraine's withdrawal from NATO fully met Russia's demands, but he avoided giving a direct answer. He said that, if one looked at the way the war was going, they would have to draw their own conclusions. He added that he was there to stop the killing of millions of people.

At the same time, he noted that President Zelenskyy would have to cede some territory in order to stop the war. He mentioned that Zelenskyy had to do what he had to do, but his ratings, as he put it, were not very high.

When asked whether he was pushing President Zelenskyy out of the negotiating process, Trump responded that he did not think so, as long as he was still there. However, he emphasized that at some point, elections would need to take place.

When asked if he considered Ukraine an equal participant in the peace talks, Trump replied that he thinks Ukraine needs to make peace, as millions of people had been killed, and this is not a war that should continue.