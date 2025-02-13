Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:29 13.02.2025

Trump makes number of statements about ending war between Russia, Ukraine

3 min read
Trump makes number of statements about ending war between Russia, Ukraine

US President Donald Trump, while speaking to the press on Wednesday in the Oval Office of the White House, made a number of statements about ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In particular, he announced a possible meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Trump said that they would meet in Saudi Arabia and see if they could get some results. He mentioned that the date had not been set yet, but it would be in the near future.

Trump also repeated the statement of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth regarding the "impracticality" of Ukraine joining NATO.

He stated that, as far as Ukraine joining NATO was concerned, he did not think it was practical. He noted that, personally, he knew his new Defense Secretary Pete had said earlier that it was unlikely or impractical, and he believed that was probably true.

When asked by a journalist whether Hegseth was removing the issue of Ukraine's sovereign integrity from the table, Trump replied that he was not doing that and that he supported Ukraine, urging not to say otherwise.

At the same time, Trump said that aid to Ukraine would continue, but the United States wanted security for the money spent. He stated that they had given Ukraine much more than Europe had, and that should be secured. He emphasized that they wanted to have security for their money.

Trump also noted that he considered it "unlikely" that Ukraine would return to its pre-2014 borders.

He remarked that it certainly seemed unlikely, as the Russians had taken a lot of land, fought for it, and lost many soldiers. He believed some of the land might come back.

Trump was asked whether he thought that territorial concessions and Ukraine's withdrawal from NATO fully met Russia's demands, but he avoided giving a direct answer. He said that, if one looked at the way the war was going, they would have to draw their own conclusions. He added that he was there to stop the killing of millions of people.

At the same time, he noted that President Zelenskyy would have to cede some territory in order to stop the war. He mentioned that Zelenskyy had to do what he had to do, but his ratings, as he put it, were not very high.

When asked whether he was pushing President Zelenskyy out of the negotiating process, Trump responded that he did not think so, as long as he was still there. However, he emphasized that at some point, elections would need to take place.

When asked if he considered Ukraine an equal participant in the peace talks, Trump replied that he thinks Ukraine needs to make peace, as millions of people had been killed, and this is not a war that should continue.

Tags: #trump #statements #war

MORE ABOUT

15:57 21.05.2025
Over 60% of Americans believe Trump administration should continue aid to Ukraine, impose sanctions on Russia – poll

Over 60% of Americans believe Trump administration should continue aid to Ukraine, impose sanctions on Russia – poll

13:49 20.05.2025
Trump believes that the use of sanctions against Russia by USA could harm peace settlement

Trump believes that the use of sanctions against Russia by USA could harm peace settlement

13:37 20.05.2025
Trump makes it clear to European leaders after conversation with Putin that he would not put pressure on Moscow – media

Trump makes it clear to European leaders after conversation with Putin that he would not put pressure on Moscow – media

11:41 20.05.2025
Russia forming pro-Russian ‘Cossack societies’ in occupied territories to control population – ISW

Russia forming pro-Russian ‘Cossack societies’ in occupied territories to control population – ISW

11:08 20.05.2025
Defense Forces repel 156 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

Defense Forces repel 156 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

10:53 20.05.2025
Ukraine considers Turkey, Vatican or Switzerland as platforms for negotiations with Russia, USA and EU – Zelenskyy

Ukraine considers Turkey, Vatican or Switzerland as platforms for negotiations with Russia, USA and EU – Zelenskyy

10:50 20.05.2025
If Russia puts forward unrealistic conditions for ceasefire, it will deserve additional sanctions - Zelenskyy after his talk with Trump

If Russia puts forward unrealistic conditions for ceasefire, it will deserve additional sanctions - Zelenskyy after his talk with Trump

10:09 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy after talk with Trump: It’s important that USA doesn’t distance itself from talks as only Putin interested in this

Zelenskyy after talk with Trump: It’s important that USA doesn’t distance itself from talks as only Putin interested in this

10:07 20.05.2025
Merz, Meloni, von der Leyen and Stubb generally satisfied with conversation with Trump about his communication with Putin

Merz, Meloni, von der Leyen and Stubb generally satisfied with conversation with Trump about his communication with Putin

09:46 20.05.2025
Diplomats, economists believe Putin outplays Trump, Trump to try to convince Ukraine to accept Putin's demands

Diplomats, economists believe Putin outplays Trump, Trump to try to convince Ukraine to accept Putin's demands

HOT NEWS

Former Yanukovych-era official Portnov shot dead in Madrid

EU already planning 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Pistorius

Defense Forces repel 129 enemy attacks since day start

Six servicemen killed, more than 10 injured during attack on Sumy region

Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

LATEST

One civilian killed in airstrike in Kharkiv region – State Emergency Service

Diya multisharing service to start June 1

Cabinet authorizes UAH 272.5 million subvention for construction of school shelters – Shmyhal

More than 700 Donetsk region residents evacuated in 2025 – military administration

Ukraine's Territories Development Ministry seeks to transfer airport maintenance to private sector

State Emergency Service confirms death of 2 at Bila Tserkva heating plant

Portnov shot dead near school, police looking for killer – media

Sybiha thanks US lawmakers for presenting a draft resolution condemning Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children

Signing of High Seas Treaty would affirm Ukraine's commitment to EU integration – MP

Portnov lived near the school where he was killed, police searching for killer – media

AD
AD