Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:47 14.05.2025

Yermak announces Zelenskyy's intention to attend inaugural service of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday

1 min read
Yermak announces Zelenskyy's intention to attend inaugural service of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to attend the inaugural mass of the newly elected Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican on Sunday, if military circumstances permit, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing information received from the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine.

"In a telephone interview from Kyiv, Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said the Ukrainian president would be willing to hold talks with any other world leaders on the sidelines of the inauguration," Reuters added in a statement.

Yermak added that the new pontiff told Zelenskyy in a phone call on Monday that he was ready to facilitate such meetings and promised to "do his best" to help achieve a just and lasting peace.

"He (Zelenskyy) is planning to come, but you know that before (Sunday) we have some other very important meetings,” Yermak said, referring to possible peace talks in Turkey this week.

Leo XIV will be formally introduced as the new leader of the world's 1.4 billion Roman Catholics at a mass in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, with a number of world leaders expected to attend.

Tags: #zelenskyy #pope_leo_xiv

MORE ABOUT

10:38 14.05.2025
Brazilian President plans to ask Putin to meet with Zelenskyy

Brazilian President plans to ask Putin to meet with Zelenskyy

09:36 14.05.2025
Zelenskyy to go to Turkey even if Putin refuses direct contact – Yermak

Zelenskyy to go to Turkey even if Putin refuses direct contact – Yermak

17:46 13.05.2025
Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

17:45 13.05.2025
Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

17:35 13.05.2025
If Putin does not come to Turkey, all promises of US, European leaders about Russia-related sanctions must be fulfilled – Zelenskyy

If Putin does not come to Turkey, all promises of US, European leaders about Russia-related sanctions must be fulfilled – Zelenskyy

17:32 13.05.2025
Zelenskyy to meet with Erdogan in Ankara on Thurs, ready to fly with him to Istanbul if Putin is there

Zelenskyy to meet with Erdogan in Ankara on Thurs, ready to fly with him to Istanbul if Putin is there

20:43 12.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

20:06 12.05.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of agreement on subsoil resources

Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of agreement on subsoil resources

16:52 12.05.2025
More than 110,000 Ukrainians receive state awards since start of full-scale invasion – Zelenskyy

More than 110,000 Ukrainians receive state awards since start of full-scale invasion – Zelenskyy

16:49 10.05.2025
Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

EX-First Deputy Secretary of NSDC Hladkovsky, accused of causing UAH 17.4 mln damage to state, detained in Spain

EU Council to finally approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia on May 20

EU agrees on 17th package of sanctions against Russia, 189 more shadow fleet vessels added to list

Person killed, two others injured in UAV strike on Sumy

Zelenskyy to go to Turkey even if Putin refuses direct contact – Yermak

LATEST

Three Ukrainians arrested in Germany, Switzerland on suspicion of sabotage attacks in favor of Russia – media

G7 ambassadors meet with Ukrainian opposition leaders

EX-First Deputy Secretary of NSDC Hladkovsky, accused of causing UAH 17.4 mln damage to state, detained in Spain

EU Council to finally approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia on May 20

EU agrees on 17th package of sanctions against Russia, 189 more shadow fleet vessels added to list

Meloni expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire

Person killed, two others injured in UAV strike on Sumy

Polish hauliers end blockade at Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine

Lavrov, Ushakov may represent Russia at talks in Turkey – media

Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

AD
AD