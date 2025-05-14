Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:27 14.05.2025

Russian army strikes industrial facility in Sumy - city authorities

1 min read

The Russian occupation army struck an industrial infrastructure facility in Sumy, said acting mayor Artem Kobzar.

"The explosion that was just heard in the city is the result of a strike on an industrial infrastructure facility," the message posted on Telegram on Wednesday reads.

According to him, all relevant services are working at the site of the strike.

Earlier, the Air Force warned about the launch of UAB in Sumy region and the danger of using ballistic weapons. Monitoring channels wrote about a ballistic missile hitting the city of Sumy.

Tags: #strikes #sumy

