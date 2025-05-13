Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

A 30-day ceasefire will not be enough for Russia to restore its forces and regroup, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"I believe that this period will not be enough for anyone to fully restore its forces. That is, a thirty-day ceasefire is more about de-escalation, about the opportunity to open a dialogue. This is what it is about," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Tuesday.

According to him, this explains the reaction of the U.S. and European countries to the demands of Russia to stop arms supplies to Ukraine for this period. "Deliveries are not going like this. It will not help anyone. And it will not help the Russians... Only people who do not understand the format of arms supplies can talk about this. And the fact that there will be no crossing, for example, of our border of this or that weapon, it will also not work, because what we need, we already have in our warehouses," Zelenskyy said.