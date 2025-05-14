Russia attacks Ukraine at night with ballistic missile, 145 UAVs: 80 drones shot down, 42 more lost in location

Ukrainian defenders shot down 80 Shahed-type strike drones, as well as drones of other types launched by the Russian occupiers on Wednesday night, the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"As of 09:00, the shooting down of 80 Shahed-type strike UAVs [drones of other types] in the east, north, west and center of the country has been confirmed. Some 42 enemy simulator drones were lost in location [without negative consequences]," the message says.

In general, the invaders attacked Ukraine at night with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile and 145 UAVs, both strike and imitators. The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"On the night of May 14 [from 19:30 on May 13], the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Crimea, 145 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia," the Air Force informs.

Sumy, Kharkiv, Odesa, Donetsk and Kirovohrad regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.