Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:08 14.05.2025

USA opposes Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit in June – media

2 min read
USA opposes Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit in June – media

The United States opposes the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO Summit in The Hague in June, the Italian news agency ANSA reported, citing sources in diplomatic circles.

"The United States is against inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the NATO Summit in The Hague on June 24, the source said. At the moment, in fact, applications have been sent only to four Asian partners: Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand," ANSA said on Wednesday.

"Almost all allies expressed their surprise to Washington about this," the source said.

This issue, among others, may be raised at the informal meeting of foreign ministers in Antalya, which opens on the evening of May 14. The organization of the summit in The Hague is one of the items on the agenda, although no decisions are expected since the meeting will be held in an informal format.

The NATO summit is scheduled for June 24-26 in the Netherlands. ANSA notes that the Netherlands wants to keep the agenda of the summit in The Hague as short as possible to minimize possible disputes with US President Donald Trump. Thus, the plan for the event will include a dinner hosted by the royal family for the leaders and one session devoted to increasing military spending and finalizing the alliance's potential targets.

In late April, Reuters published a list of American proposals to end Russia's war against Ukraine, which Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff presented to European officials at talks in Paris. Among them was a clause stating that Ukraine does not seek to join NATO.

Tags: #zelenskyy #nato #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:08 14.05.2025
Turkey not expecting Trump on Thurs, but doesn't rule out he'll come if Putin does the same

Turkey not expecting Trump on Thurs, but doesn't rule out he'll come if Putin does the same

20:48 14.05.2025
Trump says he expects ‘good news’ on Russia-Ukraine war settlement in coming days

Trump says he expects ‘good news’ on Russia-Ukraine war settlement in coming days

17:49 14.05.2025
There’s opportunity window to really improve situation in Ukraine in next two weeks - NATO Secretary General

There’s opportunity window to really improve situation in Ukraine in next two weeks - NATO Secretary General

15:02 14.05.2025
USA opposes inviting Zelenskyy to NATO summit in The Hague – media

USA opposes inviting Zelenskyy to NATO summit in The Hague – media

14:20 14.05.2025
Voyage Theater Company and Theater on Zhukah Launch a Joint Project of Readings of Ukrainian and American Drama

Voyage Theater Company and Theater on Zhukah Launch a Joint Project of Readings of Ukrainian and American Drama

10:38 14.05.2025
Brazilian President plans to ask Putin to meet with Zelenskyy

Brazilian President plans to ask Putin to meet with Zelenskyy

09:47 14.05.2025
Yermak announces Zelenskyy's intention to attend inaugural service of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday

Yermak announces Zelenskyy's intention to attend inaugural service of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday

09:36 14.05.2025
Zelenskyy to go to Turkey even if Putin refuses direct contact – Yermak

Zelenskyy to go to Turkey even if Putin refuses direct contact – Yermak

21:07 13.05.2025
Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

20:42 13.05.2025
Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

HOT NEWS

Death toll from missile strike on Sumy community grows to three

In Sumy, two dead, nine injured, two of them in serious condition - city council

One person known to be killed in Russian missile strike on industrial facility in Sumy – local authorities

Russian army strikes industrial facility in Sumy - city authorities

Russia attacks Ukraine at night with ballistic missile, 145 UAVs: 80 drones shot down, 42 more lost in location

LATEST

Death toll from missile strike on Sumy community grows to three

France contributes EUR 10 mln to EBRD Chornobyl Fund account to restore confinement over Shelter at Chornobyl NPP

Nova Poshta closes one branch in Kherson due to shelling

Banks may ease limits on P2P transfers after creating drop register – IABU

EBRD prepares sovereign guaranteed loan to Ukrnafta for cogeneration power plant project up to 250 MW

Hladkovsky is in Spain, but not detained – lawyer

Putin should stop rejecting ceasefire and avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy – Sybiha

In Sumy, two dead, nine injured, two of them in serious condition - city council

One person known to be killed in Russian missile strike on industrial facility in Sumy – local authorities

Sybiha stresses importance of pressure on Russia in his talk with Netherlands’ FM

AD
AD