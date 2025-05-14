USA opposes Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit in June – media

The United States opposes the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO Summit in The Hague in June, the Italian news agency ANSA reported, citing sources in diplomatic circles.

"The United States is against inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the NATO Summit in The Hague on June 24, the source said. At the moment, in fact, applications have been sent only to four Asian partners: Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand," ANSA said on Wednesday.

"Almost all allies expressed their surprise to Washington about this," the source said.

This issue, among others, may be raised at the informal meeting of foreign ministers in Antalya, which opens on the evening of May 14. The organization of the summit in The Hague is one of the items on the agenda, although no decisions are expected since the meeting will be held in an informal format.

The NATO summit is scheduled for June 24-26 in the Netherlands. ANSA notes that the Netherlands wants to keep the agenda of the summit in The Hague as short as possible to minimize possible disputes with US President Donald Trump. Thus, the plan for the event will include a dinner hosted by the royal family for the leaders and one session devoted to increasing military spending and finalizing the alliance's potential targets.

In late April, Reuters published a list of American proposals to end Russia's war against Ukraine, which Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff presented to European officials at talks in Paris. Among them was a clause stating that Ukraine does not seek to join NATO.