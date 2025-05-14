Hladkovsky is in Spain, but not detained – lawyer

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/ruslan.volinec.2025

Former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NDSC) Oleh Hladkovsky is in Spain, but not detained, the court has not made a decision on his detention or bail, Hladkovsky's lawyer Ruslan Volynets said.

"Today, information about the detention of Oleh Volodymyrovych Hladkovsky in Spain was published in many media outlets. Taking into account numerous appeals, I want to inform you that currently Oleh Volodymyrovych Hladkovsky is not detained. Yes, he is in Spain, but no decision has been made by the Spanish court regarding his detention or bail as a condition for his release," Volynets said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to him, the criminal proceedings within the framework of which the search is being carried out concern the circumstances of the production of military vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2016-2017.

"Currently, this case is being heard in the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court," he said.

The lawyer also said: "Regarding the search, in my opinion, it is artificial, since the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine and the court were informed in advance by the defense about the location of Oleh Volodymyrovych Hladkovsky, both the exact address of his residence and means of communication."

In addition, according to Volynets, Hladkovsky took part in the consideration of this case for a long time via video conference, but it was at the initiative of the prosecution, which was supported by the court, that a decision was made on the need for his personal participation in court.

As previously reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) was detained in Spain, accused in a case of causing losses to the state in the total amount of UAH 17.44 million.

"On May 14, 2025, local law enforcement agencies in the Kingdom of Spain detained the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), accused in a case of SAPO and NABU in the total amount of UAH 17.44 million," the SAPO said in a Telegram message on Wednesday.

The name of the detainee was not specified in the message. It refers to Oleh Hladkovsky.