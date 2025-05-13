Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:45 13.05.2025

Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

3 min read
Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes that US President Donald Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have an additional impetus for Vladimir Putin to arrive there, but, according to him, he currently does not know whether the American president will arrive at them.

"We suggested that President Trump join. I do not know the decision of the US president, but in any case, if he confirmed his participation, I think that this would have an additional impetus for Putin to arrive," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Tuesday.

At the same time, he said if Putin "is really ready not only in the media, but in real life to meet, and then at the level of leaders, we will do everything to agree on a ceasefire." "Since it is with him that I must agree on a ceasefire. Since only he will decide this," the president said.

Zelenskyy said the signal for direct negotiations came from Russia. There was also support from the United States for direct negotiations at the level of leaders. "I support this proposal. Why? Because Ukraine is constructive and supports any ways to end the war. If today Putin says – I don't want, again, there can be a billion reasons for direct negotiations, then I wanted, then I realized that I am ready, I no longer want," he said, noting that "we must get to the main point in any dialogue."

The President of Ukraine also said that during a possible meeting with Putin, "both sides will not get satisfaction from the dialogue." "Therefore, we can get a result that is much more important than any emotions. The result is the end of the war. The first step is a ceasefire. Everyone supports it unconditionally. Let's do it. I will be in Turkey. President Erdogan will be there. Everyone is ready to meet with the Russian leader. Especially since this is his initiative," Zelenskyy said.

He also called the statement that he supposedly has some kind of ban on negotiations with Putin a Russian narrative.

"This is the Russian narrative that I supposedly cannot talk to Putin... No one but me can conduct relevant negotiations with the leader of Russia and other countries, etc. according to the Constitution of Ukraine. These are my rights and obligations, by the way... And the Constitution is the Constitution of Ukraine. It is higher, by the way, than any regulatory act, any decree... Therefore, Putin's narrative that I must cancel something there is a narrative exclusively of the Russian Federation. I cannot and have not banned anything," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted he has an understanding of what to talk about with Putin in the event of a meeting. "I am ready to meet with this person. I met in 2019, in December. I absolutely understand what to talk about. The truth is on our side," he said.

"I consider the result in any case. Result number one is an unconditional ceasefire," Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump #peace_talks

MORE ABOUT

17:46 13.05.2025
Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

17:35 13.05.2025
If Putin does not come to Turkey, all promises of US, European leaders about Russia-related sanctions must be fulfilled – Zelenskyy

If Putin does not come to Turkey, all promises of US, European leaders about Russia-related sanctions must be fulfilled – Zelenskyy

17:32 13.05.2025
Zelenskyy to meet with Erdogan in Ankara on Thurs, ready to fly with him to Istanbul if Putin is there

Zelenskyy to meet with Erdogan in Ankara on Thurs, ready to fly with him to Istanbul if Putin is there

17:00 13.05.2025
Trump has yet to decide whether to visit Turkey in connection with talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

Trump has yet to decide whether to visit Turkey in connection with talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

20:43 12.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

20:13 12.05.2025
Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

20:06 12.05.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of agreement on subsoil resources

Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of agreement on subsoil resources

16:52 12.05.2025
More than 110,000 Ukrainians receive state awards since start of full-scale invasion – Zelenskyy

More than 110,000 Ukrainians receive state awards since start of full-scale invasion – Zelenskyy

16:49 10.05.2025
Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

16:40 10.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

If Putin does not come to Turkey, all promises of US, European leaders about Russia-related sanctions must be fulfilled – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Court grants Poroshenko's motion to request grounds for imposing sanctions against him

Ukroboronprom to create joint venture with Rheinmetall for production of artillery ammunition

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Erdogan tells Rutte about conversations with Zelenskyy, Putin as part of peace efforts

Putin must understand that rejection of peace has its price – Sybiha on Weimar+ statement

Sybiha calls on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in dialogue with Russia so that Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place

Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

AD
AD