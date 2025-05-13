Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes that US President Donald Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have an additional impetus for Vladimir Putin to arrive there, but, according to him, he currently does not know whether the American president will arrive at them.

"We suggested that President Trump join. I do not know the decision of the US president, but in any case, if he confirmed his participation, I think that this would have an additional impetus for Putin to arrive," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Tuesday.

At the same time, he said if Putin "is really ready not only in the media, but in real life to meet, and then at the level of leaders, we will do everything to agree on a ceasefire." "Since it is with him that I must agree on a ceasefire. Since only he will decide this," the president said.

Zelenskyy said the signal for direct negotiations came from Russia. There was also support from the United States for direct negotiations at the level of leaders. "I support this proposal. Why? Because Ukraine is constructive and supports any ways to end the war. If today Putin says – I don't want, again, there can be a billion reasons for direct negotiations, then I wanted, then I realized that I am ready, I no longer want," he said, noting that "we must get to the main point in any dialogue."

The President of Ukraine also said that during a possible meeting with Putin, "both sides will not get satisfaction from the dialogue." "Therefore, we can get a result that is much more important than any emotions. The result is the end of the war. The first step is a ceasefire. Everyone supports it unconditionally. Let's do it. I will be in Turkey. President Erdogan will be there. Everyone is ready to meet with the Russian leader. Especially since this is his initiative," Zelenskyy said.

He also called the statement that he supposedly has some kind of ban on negotiations with Putin a Russian narrative.

"This is the Russian narrative that I supposedly cannot talk to Putin... No one but me can conduct relevant negotiations with the leader of Russia and other countries, etc. according to the Constitution of Ukraine. These are my rights and obligations, by the way... And the Constitution is the Constitution of Ukraine. It is higher, by the way, than any regulatory act, any decree... Therefore, Putin's narrative that I must cancel something there is a narrative exclusively of the Russian Federation. I cannot and have not banned anything," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted he has an understanding of what to talk about with Putin in the event of a meeting. "I am ready to meet with this person. I met in 2019, in December. I absolutely understand what to talk about. The truth is on our side," he said.

"I consider the result in any case. Result number one is an unconditional ceasefire," Zelenskyy added.