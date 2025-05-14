Brazilian President plans to ask Putin to meet with Zelenskyy

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has announced his intention to try to convince Vladimir Putin to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks in Istanbul, the Figaro newspaper reported on Wednesday.

"I will try to talk to Putin. Nothing prevents me from telling him: Hey, comrade Putin, for God's sake, go to talks in Istanbul," Figaro quotes the Brazilian president as saying.

The newspaper notes that the Brazilian president planned to land in Moscow on his way from China to Brazil.