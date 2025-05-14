Interfax-Ukraine
20:48 14.05.2025

Trump says he expects ‘good news’ on Russia-Ukraine war settlement in coming days

 U.S. President Donald Trump believes that "good news" about the Russia-Ukraine war may soon emerge, NBC News reports.

"I think we're having some pretty good news coming out of there today and maybe tomorrow, and maybe Friday, frankly, but we'll see about that," Trump said in Qatar after meeting with the emir Wednesday.

Trump told reporters traveling with him that he was still considering traveling to Turkey tomorrow for Russia-Ukraine talks, sharing that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants him to be there. "I don't know if he's [Putin] showing up … I know he would like me to be there, and that's a possibility. If we could end the war, I'd be thinking about that. Tomorrow we're all booked out, you understand that," Trump said.

Responding to a reporter's questions about tomorrow's talks, Trump said the full schedule "doesn't mean I wouldn't do it to save a lot of lives and come back." He added that he doesn't know if Putin would be there if he did not attend.

As reported, Trump visited Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and arrived in Qatar on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday and said they had agreed to fly to Istanbul together if Putin were to arrive. He also said he did not know whether Trump would be in Turkey, but noted that his participation in peace talks would provide additional impetus for Putin to fly there.

American media reported that Trump's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff were planning to travel to Istanbul.

