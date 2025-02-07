Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:03 07.02.2025

Security measures strengthened as explosions occur in TCK, military units

1 min read
Security measures have been strengthened in military units and institutions subordinate to the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command Vitaliy Sarantsev told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

Law enforcement agencies are now investigating the cases of attacks on Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCK), and in all military units, institutions and establishments subordinate to the Command of the Ground Forces, security measures have been strengthened to ensure the safety of personnel, civilian personnel and visitors from possible emergencies.

As previously reported by Chief of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhovsky, ten crimes related to attacks on the TCK and the Defense Forces were committed on the territory of Ukraine in 2025. Three out of ten facts relate to attempted murder of police officers.

The National Police chief also noted that special services of the Russian Federation stand behind the explosions near the premises of the TCK and the attempted murder of police officers, whose goal is to destabilize the situation in Ukrainian society on the negative attitude to the Security and Defense Forces, the perpetrators of the crimes have been identified and detained.

