Security guarantees for Ukraine should be provided within NATO – Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni insists that security guarantees for Ukraine should be provided within the context of NATO, as this is the only effective way. She said this on Wednesday, February 26, in a statement following a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

"For us, the goal is what can only be achieved if Kyiv is given adequate security guarantees to ensure that what we have seen in these three years will not happen again and to ensure that even the European countries that feel the greatest threat can feel safe. I have always said and believe that these security guarantees must be implemented in the context of the Atlantic Alliance, because I believe that this is the best basis for guaranteeing a peace that is neither fragile nor temporary and that truly prevents the risk that Europe could soon return to the drama of war," Meloni said.

She also indicated that other solutions currently being discussed are more complex and less effective.

Meloni stressed that Europe must have the courage to work concretely to consolidate the European part of NATO.

"Today, the concept of threat and security is much broader than it was in the past," she added.