Facts

12:23 24.02.2025

Ukraine has 28 bilateral security accords with partners, necessary to create system of security guarantees for peace in Ukraine, entire Europe on them - Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine has 28 bilateral security accords with partners, necessary to create system of security guarantees for peace in Ukraine, entire Europe on them - Zelenskyy

Ukraine already has 28 bilateral security agreements with partners, these are clear commitments that make Ukraine stronger, on their basis it is necessary to create a system of security guarantees for peace in Ukraine and all of Europe, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We already have 28 bilateral security agreements with partners, and with almost everyone who is participating in today's meeting. And these are very clear commitments that make Ukraine and your countries stronger. These are defense, financial, political things... And we need to increase what we agreed with you on, on a bilateral basis, more interaction, more defense production, more financial stability, more technological things," Zelenskyy said during the opening of the Support Ukraine plenary session.

Tags: #agreements #support_ukraine #security

MORE ABOUT

19:46 24.02.2025
Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

13:51 24.02.2025
Trudeau announces transfer of 25 IFVs, four F-16 trainers, CAD 5 bln received from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Trudeau announces transfer of 25 IFVs, four F-16 trainers, CAD 5 bln received from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

11:46 24.02.2025
Zelenskyy: 2025 should be year of real, reliable peace, but it must be achieved by force

Zelenskyy: 2025 should be year of real, reliable peace, but it must be achieved by force

11:37 24.02.2025
Those who become Russia's accomplices in war can earn money, but will never gain respect – Zelenskyy

Those who become Russia's accomplices in war can earn money, but will never gain respect – Zelenskyy

09:29 20.02.2025
Macron informs Zelenskyy about new agreements with partners

Macron informs Zelenskyy about new agreements with partners

19:59 17.02.2025
Zaporizhia NPP should become part of security guarantees

Zaporizhia NPP should become part of security guarantees

20:34 11.02.2025
Sybiha to discuss in Paris lasting stability, security in Europe

Sybiha to discuss in Paris lasting stability, security in Europe

16:03 07.02.2025
Security measures strengthened as explosions occur in TCK, military units

Security measures strengthened as explosions occur in TCK, military units

20:13 13.01.2025
Costa invites leaders of EU, UK and NATO Secretary General to informal defense summit

Costa invites leaders of EU, UK and NATO Secretary General to informal defense summit

17:31 19.12.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukraine didn’t sign anything, no ‘Istanbul agreements’ exist

Zelenskyy: Ukraine didn’t sign anything, no ‘Istanbul agreements’ exist

AD

HOT NEWS

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

Zelenskyy urges Trump to meet as soon as possible to determine guarantees of peace and security in Ukraine

Almost third of UN humanitarian response in Ukraine could be at risk due to US funding decision - coordinator

LATEST

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation doubles exports in 2024

Zelenskyy urges Trump to meet as soon as possible to determine guarantees of peace and security in Ukraine

Denmark delivers 12 F-16 aircraft, rest to be in Ukraine in 2025 – Defense Minister

AFU General Staff: Seven military clashes recorded in Kursk region, one ongoing

In three years, Russia more than 30 times attacks energy system, occupies 18 GW of generation - Haluschenko

Almost third of UN humanitarian response in Ukraine could be at risk due to US funding decision - coordinator

Denmark allocates $280 mln for ammunition for Ukraine, military training - PM's office

EU bans transactions with Russia's several airports, Astrakhan, Makhachkala, Ust-Luga, Primorsk, Novorossiysk ports

AD
AD
AD
AD