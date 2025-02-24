Ukraine has 28 bilateral security accords with partners, necessary to create system of security guarantees for peace in Ukraine, entire Europe on them - Zelenskyy

Ukraine already has 28 bilateral security agreements with partners, these are clear commitments that make Ukraine stronger, on their basis it is necessary to create a system of security guarantees for peace in Ukraine and all of Europe, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We already have 28 bilateral security agreements with partners, and with almost everyone who is participating in today's meeting. And these are very clear commitments that make Ukraine and your countries stronger. These are defense, financial, political things... And we need to increase what we agreed with you on, on a bilateral basis, more interaction, more defense production, more financial stability, more technological things," Zelenskyy said during the opening of the Support Ukraine plenary session.