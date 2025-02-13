Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:41 13.02.2025

Man commits suicide while passing military medical commission in Khmelnytsky – TCK

A man liable for military service committed suicide while undergoing a military medical commission in Khmelnytsky, law enforcers are establishing the circumstances of the case, Khmelnytsky Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCK) reported on Thursday.

"During the verification of military registration documents, a citizen of Ukraine was taken to the Khmelnytsky Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center to update the records and pass the military medical commission to determine the degree of fitness for military service," it said on Facebook on Thursday.

Reportedly, the man liable for military service was wanted for violation of military registration.

"During the passage of the military medical commission he committed suicidal actions towards himself. On the spot, he was given prompt first pre-medical care and an ambulance was called. However, the latter died in the ambulance from massive bleeding. Now investigative actions are underway," the TCK said, emphasizing that no physical or psychological pressure was exerted on the conscript.

Law enforcement authorities have opened a criminal case. To clarify all the causes and circumstances, an official investigation is being conducted.

Tags: #tck #suicide

