12:03 01.03.2025

Ukraine will move to diplomacy after the US provides security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will move to diplomacy after the US provides security guarantees, for now Ukraine does not see a large amount of new support from the US, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Now we just want to find a place for our largest strategic partner for the United States, or the United States will offer, where and how the US will provide us with security guarantees, what exactly and in what volume. And when we are ready for this, we will move to diplomacy," Zelenskyy said in an interview with FoxNews.

