Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:43 03.02.2025

Defense forces shoot down 38 out of 71 enemy drones at night, 25 lost from location

1 min read
Defense forces shoot down 38 out of 71 enemy drones at night, 25 lost from location
Photo: National Guard

On the night of Monday, February 3, Ukrainian defenders shot down 38 Shahed-type attack drones, as well as imitation drones of other types, according to the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 09:00, 38 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytsky regions," the report says.

In addition, 25 enemy drone simulators were lost from location without negative consequences.

"Sumy, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack," the Air Force said.

No casualties or damage have been reported.

As noted, on the night of February 3, 2025 (from 19:00 on February 2), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 71 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces.

Tags: #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

16:39 07.05.2025
Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

14:02 23.04.2025
Defense Forces shoot down 67 out of 134 enemy UAVs, another 47 lost in location

Defense Forces shoot down 67 out of 134 enemy UAVs, another 47 lost in location

17:03 21.04.2025
Defense Forces, with their actions, once again thwart enemy's offensive in Sumy direction – Syrsky

Defense Forces, with their actions, once again thwart enemy's offensive in Sumy direction – Syrsky

09:28 16.04.2025
Defense Forces repel 87 enemy attacks on Tues – General Staff

Defense Forces repel 87 enemy attacks on Tues – General Staff

10:09 08.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,290 people, 109 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,290 people, 109 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

10:37 02.04.2025
Defense Forces repel 141 enemy attacks on Tues

Defense Forces repel 141 enemy attacks on Tues

10:59 21.03.2025
Defense forces hit 11 areas of invader concentration in past day

Defense forces hit 11 areas of invader concentration in past day

18:59 17.03.2025
Russians trying to break through Pyatykhatky-Mali Scherbaky line in Zaporizhia region since early March – DeepState

Russians trying to break through Pyatykhatky-Mali Scherbaky line in Zaporizhia region since early March – DeepState

12:27 15.03.2025
Defense forces hit 11 areas of invader concentration in 24 hours

Defense forces hit 11 areas of invader concentration in 24 hours

13:02 13.03.2025
Defense forces face ATACMS shortage amid delays in U.S. arms deliveries – media

Defense forces face ATACMS shortage amid delays in U.S. arms deliveries – media

HOT NEWS

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Sullivan responds to criticism of insufficient support for Ukraine under Biden, stresses that real peace is through force

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

Coalition of the Willing ready to discuss technical implementation of ceasefire

Rubio and Wadephul discuss ending war in Ukraine – US Department of State

Special Operations Forces receive FPV drones and mobile complexes - Poroshenko transfers aid worth UAH 30 mln

AD
AD