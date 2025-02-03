Defense forces shoot down 38 out of 71 enemy drones at night, 25 lost from location

Photo: National Guard

On the night of Monday, February 3, Ukrainian defenders shot down 38 Shahed-type attack drones, as well as imitation drones of other types, according to the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 09:00, 38 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytsky regions," the report says.

In addition, 25 enemy drone simulators were lost from location without negative consequences.

"Sumy, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack," the Air Force said.

No casualties or damage have been reported.

As noted, on the night of February 3, 2025 (from 19:00 on February 2), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 71 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces.