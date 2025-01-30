Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:38 30.01.2025

Enemy losses in Pokrovsk axis amount to 294 military – General Staff

1 min read
Enemy losses in Pokrovsk axis amount to 294 military – General Staff

The invaders lost 294 military personnel and 24 pieces of equipment in Pokrovsk direction alone, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 22:00 on Wednesday.

According to available information, the invaders’ losses in the area today amounted to 294 people killed and wounded, one armored combat vehicle, three cars, one motorcycle, four UAV antennas, an artillery system, five satellite communications equipment, an electronic warfare system and five operational-tactical UAVs were destroyed. In addition, two combat vehicles, armored vehicles and a unit of enemy vehicles were significantly damaged," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

Tags: #general_staff #pokrovsk

