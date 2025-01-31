Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:54 31.01.2025

Finland announces transfer of almost EUR200 mln military aid package to Ukraine

Finland announces transfer of almost EUR200 mln military aid package to Ukraine
Finland has announced the transfer of the 27th defense aid package to Ukraine worth approximately EUR198 million, the Finnish Ministry of Defense reported.

According to a report on the department's website, replacing the capabilities contained in the package will cost Finland approximately EUR198 million. The total cost of defense materials that Finland has transferred to Ukraine currently amounts to EUR2.5 billion.

"This package, worth almost EUR200 million, is built in close cooperation with the Ukrainians. We are providing exactly the support that will help Ukraine defend itself in an acute situation on the front," Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said.

To ensure the safe delivery of the aid, further information about what exactly the package includes, the method of delivery and the schedule is not being disclosed.

The aid took into account both the needs of Ukraine and the situation in the Finnish Armed Forces.

