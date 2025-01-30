Zelenskyy speaks with President of Lithuania

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone calls with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Thursday.

"I held several international conversations today. Lithuania, President Nauseda. I am grateful for all the help, and we will always work together with other partners in Europe to maintain European unity and increase European capacity to act," Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

He said Ukraine's consistent allies are the Baltic States, the Nordic countries, "many on the continent." "It is important to convince everyone to be together," the president said.

Later, in his Telegram channel, the head of state said the parties discussed "strengthening Ukraine's defense, including the need for artillery, air defense, direct investment in the production of long-range drones, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine."