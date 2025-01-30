Sweden announces its largest military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.2 bln

Sweden has announced on Thursday its largest package of military aid to Ukraine worth $1.2 billion, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said.

The minister also said that around $90 million will be spent on the production of Ukrainian long-range missiles and drones.

"Approximately $250 million will be allocated towards different international funds. $178 million will be directed towards the Danish model, which aims to source funds for Ukraine's defense industrial base. This also builds sustainability and resilience within Ukraine," he said on the X social network.

According to a statement on the Swedish Government's website, with this 18th support package, Sweden has provided a total of SEK 61.9 billion in military support to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began nearly three years ago.

The package is divided into eight components, the largest of which consists of various procurements of new materiel – primarily from the Swedish and other European defense industries – for the purpose of donation to Ukraine.

The package, worth SEK 13.5 billion in total, contains the following components: procurement for donations worth approximately SEK 5.9 billion; financial donations worth approximately SEK 2.8 billion (146 trucks; 16 Combat Boat 90s; 23 weapon stations for marine use; 1 million units of 12.7 mm ammunition; 1,500 TOW anti-tank missiles; 200 anti-tank weapons, including training materiel; infantry equipment for individual soldiers and unit equipment; and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) personal protective equipment; services via the Swedish Defense Research Agency and Swedish Defense University, valued at approximately SEK 180 million; training valued at SEK 650 million (funding to the Swedish Armed Forces' support to a number of training initiatives throughout 2025, such as Interflex, which conducts basic training for Ukrainian soldiers); supply solutions valued at SEK 400 million (various types of maintenance measures for the Swedish materiel that has been donated).