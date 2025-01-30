Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:16 30.01.2025

Sweden announces its largest military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.2 bln

2 min read
Sweden announces its largest military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.2 bln

Sweden has announced on Thursday its largest package of military aid to Ukraine worth $1.2 billion, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said.

The minister also said that around $90 million will be spent on the production of Ukrainian long-range missiles and drones. 

"Approximately $250 million will be allocated towards different international funds. $178 million will be directed towards the Danish model, which aims to source funds for Ukraine's defense industrial base. This also builds sustainability and resilience within Ukraine," he said on the X social network.

According to a statement on the Swedish Government's website, with this 18th support package, Sweden has provided a total of SEK 61.9 billion in military support to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began nearly three years ago.

The package is divided into eight components, the largest of which consists of various procurements of new materiel – primarily from the Swedish and other European defense industries – for the purpose of donation to Ukraine.

The package, worth SEK 13.5 billion in total, contains the following components: procurement for donations worth approximately SEK 5.9 billion; financial donations worth approximately SEK 2.8 billion (146 trucks; 16 Combat Boat 90s; 23 weapon stations for marine use; 1 million units of 12.7 mm ammunition; 1,500 TOW anti-tank missiles; 200 anti-tank weapons, including training materiel; infantry equipment for individual soldiers and unit equipment; and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) personal protective equipment; services via the Swedish Defense Research Agency and Swedish Defense University, valued at approximately SEK 180 million; training valued at SEK 650 million (funding to the Swedish Armed Forces' support to a number of training initiatives throughout 2025, such as Interflex, which conducts basic training for Ukrainian soldiers); supply solutions valued at SEK 400 million (various types of maintenance measures for the Swedish materiel that has been donated).

Tags: #military_aid #ukraine #sweden

MORE ABOUT

20:24 07.05.2025
German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

10:30 06.05.2025
Interagency task force approves transformation roadmaps for Ukraine's EU accession

Interagency task force approves transformation roadmaps for Ukraine's EU accession

12:37 05.05.2025
Orban sharply responds to Zelenskyy regarding Ukraine's accession to EU

Orban sharply responds to Zelenskyy regarding Ukraine's accession to EU

10:54 02.05.2025
US State Dept announces change in approach to negotiations with Russia and Ukraine

US State Dept announces change in approach to negotiations with Russia and Ukraine

20:27 01.05.2025
European Commissioner Kos: We reiterate our support to opening Cluster 1 with Ukraine, Moldova simultaneously and ASAP

European Commissioner Kos: We reiterate our support to opening Cluster 1 with Ukraine, Moldova simultaneously and ASAP

18:27 01.05.2025
Ukrainian-American Economic Partnership Deal is win-win, sends signal to Russian leadership – Bessent

Ukrainian-American Economic Partnership Deal is win-win, sends signal to Russian leadership – Bessent

09:29 01.05.2025
Ukraine's Minister of Economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary sign deal to establish U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Ukraine's Minister of Economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary sign deal to establish U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

15:52 25.04.2025
Umerov thanks Denmark for funding batch of artillery ammunition for Ukraine

Umerov thanks Denmark for funding batch of artillery ammunition for Ukraine

14:02 25.04.2025
Ukraine insists that Crimea not be officially recognized as Russian – media

Ukraine insists that Crimea not be officially recognized as Russian – media

20:21 24.04.2025
Trump says he has ‘his own deadline’ for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but avoids naming specific date

Trump says he has ‘his own deadline’ for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but avoids naming specific date

HOT NEWS

Trump officially declares May 8, 2025 as Victory Day over Nazism in World War II

Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

Support headquarters deployed near house damaged at night in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district – Kyiv Mayor Klitschko

New aid packages for Ukraine, pressure on Russia to be presented in coming weeks – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Enemy attacks at night with four ballistic missiles, 142 drones: Woman, her son killed, seven wounded, incl four children

LATEST

Trump officially declares May 8, 2025 as Victory Day over Nazism in World War II

SBU drones strike key Russian defense plants Bazalt and Splav – source

Kyiv calls on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and engage in diplomatic dialogue

Merz plans to travel to Ukraine soon

Ukraine ready for peace talks after full ceasefire – Yermak

Zaporizhia NPP once again loses one of two power grids due to shelling

Sybiha meets with delegation of Atlantic Council, informs about Ukrainian vision of ending the war

McDonald's opens first restaurant in Mukachevo, sixth in cooperation with gas station

Ukraine and Lithuania sign memo on strengthening cooperation in defense procurement

UAME initiates expansion of list of sanctioned persons in cultural sphere - association president Sanchenko

AD
AD