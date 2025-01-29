13:03 29.01.2025
Defense forces hit ammunition depot, seven areas of invaders’ concentration, two command posts
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/
Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces have carried out one attack on an ammunition depot, seven on areas where personnel and military equipment are concentrated, two on command posts and two on enemy artillery systems.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram in operational information about the Russian invasion as of 8:00 on Wednesday.