Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:38 29.01.2025

URCS volunteers eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv

1 min read
URCS volunteers eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) emergency response team in Mykolaiv region worked at the site of a missile attack inflicted on Tuesday.

“Volunteers, together with other emergency services, arrived promptly at the scene, where they searched the area to identify victims. In collaboration with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, they worked to recover bodies from the rubble … Additionally, the volunteers transported the bodies of two fatalities,” URCS said on Facebook Wednesday.

The volunteers helped the staff of the State Emergency Service to carry out emergency rescue operations, were on duty on the spot in case of need for first aid.

Eight URCS volunteers and three units of transport were involved in the emergency response.

As it was reported, as a result of an enemy missile strike on Mykolaiv on Tuesday evening, two female employees of the food industry enterprise of the regional center were killed, the workshop building was partially destroyed and the administrative building was damaged.

Tags: #mykolaiv #urcs #attack

MORE ABOUT

12:57 03.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

17:48 02.05.2025
Drones attack Sevastopol, military airfields in Crimea – Bratchuk

Drones attack Sevastopol, military airfields in Crimea – Bratchuk

13:45 02.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of enemy UAV attack in Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of enemy UAV attack in Zaporizhia

19:27 01.05.2025
All facts regarding attack on Sternenko to be presented to public – Zelenskyy

All facts regarding attack on Sternenko to be presented to public – Zelenskyy

18:11 01.05.2025
URCS removes consequences of Russian air attack at six locations in Odesa

URCS removes consequences of Russian air attack at six locations in Odesa

17:43 30.04.2025
Woman injured in attack on Kamianske dies in hospital – authorities

Woman injured in attack on Kamianske dies in hospital – authorities

13:30 30.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers helping victims of Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers helping victims of Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv

12:28 30.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Russians hit Ukraine with more than 100 drones overnight

Zelenskyy: Russians hit Ukraine with more than 100 drones overnight

09:38 30.04.2025
Number of Kharkiv attack victims grows to 45

Number of Kharkiv attack victims grows to 45

09:35 25.04.2025
Three dead and eight injured in Pavlohrad as result of enemy drone attack

Three dead and eight injured in Pavlohrad as result of enemy drone attack

HOT NEWS

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

Air Force: 54 Shahed attack UAVs confirmed downed, 70 lost from location

Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

EBRD and Ukrzaliznytsia announce tender to buy gas piston power plants with total capacity of 215 MW

Ukraine makes significant progress in fight against corruption – OECD Secretary General

Ukraine calls on all foreign states to refrain from participation of their military personnel in parade in Moscow on May 9 - MFA statement

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

AFU troops take part in UK parade to mark 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Europe

Bessent: Trump believes mineral deal with Ukraine to become additional leverage over Russian leadership

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

American Tetra Tech company will help train Ukrainian mine clearance specialists – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Red Cross to train 3,000 emergency workers in first aid this year

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

AD
AD