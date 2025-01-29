URCS volunteers eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) emergency response team in Mykolaiv region worked at the site of a missile attack inflicted on Tuesday.

“Volunteers, together with other emergency services, arrived promptly at the scene, where they searched the area to identify victims. In collaboration with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, they worked to recover bodies from the rubble … Additionally, the volunteers transported the bodies of two fatalities,” URCS said on Facebook Wednesday.

The volunteers helped the staff of the State Emergency Service to carry out emergency rescue operations, were on duty on the spot in case of need for first aid.

Eight URCS volunteers and three units of transport were involved in the emergency response.

As it was reported, as a result of an enemy missile strike on Mykolaiv on Tuesday evening, two female employees of the food industry enterprise of the regional center were killed, the workshop building was partially destroyed and the administrative building was damaged.