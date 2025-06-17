Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:37 17.06.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross working in places affected by Russian attack in Kyiv and Odesa

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross working in places affected by Russian attack in Kyiv and Odesa
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is working on the ground in the areas affected by the Russian air strikes in Kyiv and Odesa.

“Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response teams are assisting victims at the scenes of the attacks and taking part in ongoing rescue operations,” URCS said on Facebook Tuesday.

As reported, as a result of the combined Russian missile and drone attack in the capital, at least 14 people were killed and 114 were injured. In Odesa, due to the Russian attack, one person was killed and 17 were injured.

 

Tags: #urcs

MORE ABOUT

18:38 14.06.2025
URCS helps victims of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia

URCS helps victims of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia

14:32 14.06.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society participates in World Blood Donor Day

Ukrainian Red Cross Society participates in World Blood Donor Day

16:23 13.06.2025
Project Syla launched in Ukraine

Project Syla launched in Ukraine

10:30 12.06.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society begins work on 2026-2030 strategy – Director General Dotsenko

Ukrainian Red Cross Society begins work on 2026-2030 strategy – Director General Dotsenko

17:00 11.06.2025
Number of URCS employees and volunteers significantly increased since start of full-scale war – organization CEO

Number of URCS employees and volunteers significantly increased since start of full-scale war – organization CEO

08:34 11.06.2025
URCS, State Emergency Service and the All-Ukrainian Association of United Tergrromad signed a memorandum of cooperation

URCS, State Emergency Service and the All-Ukrainian Association of United Tergrromad signed a memorandum of cooperation

14:50 10.06.2025
Humanitarian Architecture and the Development of Ukraine's Civil Protection System forum to be held in Kyiv

Humanitarian Architecture and the Development of Ukraine's Civil Protection System forum to be held in Kyiv

14:32 10.06.2025
URCS volunteers assist victims of Russian air strikes on Kyiv, Odesa

URCS volunteers assist victims of Russian air strikes on Kyiv, Odesa

09:54 10.06.2025
Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross providing first aid to victim of enemy drone in Nikopol

Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross providing first aid to victim of enemy drone in Nikopol

14:05 08.06.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society assists rescuers in extinguishing fire in Mykolaiv region

Ukrainian Red Cross Society assists rescuers in extinguishing fire in Mykolaiv region

HOT NEWS

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

Defense Forces neutralize 428 out of 472 enemy air attack weapons – AFU Air Force

Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

LATEST

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

Alliance publishes agenda for NATO summit in The Hague

About 50 houses damaged by enemy attack in Kyiv - Interior Minister

Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

ISW: Russian forces seize Kindrativka in northern Sumy region

Invaders lose 1,060 people, 79 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Displacement of Ukrainians should not be seen as permanent loss of human capital – UNHCR rep

Enemy attacks Zaporizhia, destruction recorded at several enterprises – Fedorov

AD
AD