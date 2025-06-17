Ukrainian Red Cross working in places affected by Russian attack in Kyiv and Odesa

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is working on the ground in the areas affected by the Russian air strikes in Kyiv and Odesa.

“Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response teams are assisting victims at the scenes of the attacks and taking part in ongoing rescue operations,” URCS said on Facebook Tuesday.

As reported, as a result of the combined Russian missile and drone attack in the capital, at least 14 people were killed and 114 were injured. In Odesa, due to the Russian attack, one person was killed and 17 were injured.