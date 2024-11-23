Facts

17:23 23.11.2024

Zelenskyy: I'd like to hear new proposals from new US president on plan to end war

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukraine has every chance of ending the war next year, it is necessary to hear new proposals from the new U.S. president on a plan to end the war, this will probably happen in January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We are open, I will say it again, and by the way, to the leaders of African countries, and Asia, and Arab states… We are ready to see their proposals. I also want to see proposals from the new president of the United States of America. I think that we will see these proposals already in January. And I think that we will have a plan to end this war," Zelenskyy said during the 3rd International Conference on Food Security "Grain from Ukraine" on Saturday.

