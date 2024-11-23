Zelenskyy: I'd like to hear new proposals from new US president on plan to end war
Ukraine has every chance of ending the war next year, it is necessary to hear new proposals from the new U.S. president on a plan to end the war, this will probably happen in January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
"We are open, I will say it again, and by the way, to the leaders of African countries, and Asia, and Arab states… We are ready to see their proposals. I also want to see proposals from the new president of the United States of America. I think that we will see these proposals already in January. And I think that we will have a plan to end this war," Zelenskyy said during the 3rd International Conference on Food Security "Grain from Ukraine" on Saturday.