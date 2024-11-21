Six people injured as enemy drops aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Six people were injured as a result of enemy air raids on Kostiantynivka, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said on Thursday.

"Today in the evening, Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on the town. Six people from 60 to 85 years old sustained injuries of varying severity. All those injured are receiving necessary medical care, one person is in serious condition," he said on the Telegram channel.

Eleven high-rise buildings, an infrastructure facility, a non-residential building, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged.

"Kostiantynivka, just as the entire Donetsk region, is currently dangerous for life. I am calling on everyone: stay safe! Evacuate!" the official said.