Facts

20:04 21.11.2024

Six people injured as enemy drops aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka

1 min read
Six people injured as enemy drops aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Six people were injured as a result of enemy air raids on Kostiantynivka, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said on Thursday.

"Today in the evening, Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on the town. Six people from 60 to 85 years old sustained injuries of varying severity. All those injured are receiving necessary medical care, one person is in serious condition," he said on the Telegram channel.

Eleven high-rise buildings, an infrastructure facility, a non-residential building, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged.

"Kostiantynivka, just as the entire Donetsk region, is currently dangerous for life. I am calling on everyone: stay safe! Evacuate!" the official said.

 

Tags: #donetsk_region #casualties

MORE ABOUT

20:39 19.11.2024
One dead, two injured in enemy attack on Kherson's Dniprovsky district

One dead, two injured in enemy attack on Kherson's Dniprovsky district

17:09 18.11.2024
Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Donetsk region

Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Donetsk region

19:48 14.11.2024
Woman injured in enemy attack on Nikopol district

Woman injured in enemy attack on Nikopol district

17:53 13.11.2024
Two civilians killed, seven wounded in Donetsk region this day

Two civilians killed, seven wounded in Donetsk region this day

19:45 31.10.2024
Russian troops not giving up attempts to cross Chasiv Yar canal – Luhansk Group

Russian troops not giving up attempts to cross Chasiv Yar canal – Luhansk Group

19:18 31.10.2024
State Emergency Service completes rescue operations at enemy airstrike scene in Kharkiv

State Emergency Service completes rescue operations at enemy airstrike scene in Kharkiv

12:47 25.10.2024
Five civilians in Donetsk region killed in 24 hours under Russian shelling – military administration

Five civilians in Donetsk region killed in 24 hours under Russian shelling – military administration

20:57 24.10.2024
Aggressor attacks post office in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka: two men killed, one injured - prosecutor's office

Aggressor attacks post office in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka: two men killed, one injured - prosecutor's office

20:47 21.10.2024
Three people killed by Russian shelling of Zaporizhia – authorities

Three people killed by Russian shelling of Zaporizhia – authorities

19:46 15.10.2024
Pregnant woman, child injured as enemy shells Nikopol district

Pregnant woman, child injured as enemy shells Nikopol district

AD

HOT NEWS

General Staff reports battles near Berestky, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalne, Katerynivka, Antonivka

Strike with new missile, with all characteristics of ICBM, proves that Russia doesn’t seek peace – MFA

Mathernova: Dnipro witnesses first use of ICBM, Kinzhals, cruise missiles

Zelenskyy claims Russia attacked Ukraine by new missile, Putin confirms

Number of victims in Kryvy Rih up to 15, incl two teenagers – authorities

LATEST

Zelenskyy presents state awards to paratroopers

Zhovkva, delegation of Dutch MFA discuss deepening of bilateral cooperation in arms production

Zelenskyy thanks USA for imposing new sanctions against Russia

JYSK opens its 7th store in Odesa

Kyiv has already taken, is taking diplomatic steps in connection with Moscow's use of new type of missile – MFA spokesman

Ukraine, Finland agree on further military tech, telecommunications cooperation

URCS holds specialized workshop for participants of REDpreneur.UA program

Soldiers of Svoboda battalion receive another batch of drones, electronic warfare systems from the capital

Ukraine, Finland to develop cooperation in military tech, incl telecommunications

Zelenskyy discusses with UK delegation building up technological capabilities of AFU

AD
AD
AD
AD