Number of victims in Zlatopillia, Kharkiv region, rises to ten – prosecutor's office

According to updated data, as a result of the attack of two enemy UAVs on Zlatopillia (Kharkiv region) on Monday at noon, the number of casualties has increased to 10.

"A 57-year-old woman died. Another ten people, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured. A boiler room, residential buildings, utility rooms, an administrative building and cars were damaged," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, it was reported that there were seven victims and one dead.