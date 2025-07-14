Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:25 14.07.2025

Number of victims in Zlatopillia, Kharkiv region, rises to ten – prosecutor's office

1 min read

According to updated data, as a result of the attack of two enemy UAVs on Zlatopillia (Kharkiv region) on Monday at noon, the number of casualties has increased to 10.

"A 57-year-old woman died. Another ten people, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured. A boiler room, residential buildings, utility rooms, an administrative building and cars were damaged," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, it was reported that there were seven victims and one dead.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #casualties #attack

MORE ABOUT

16:16 14.07.2025
One person killed, seven others injured as result of enemy UAV strike in Zlatopillia of Kharkiv region

One person killed, seven others injured as result of enemy UAV strike in Zlatopillia of Kharkiv region

11:42 14.07.2025
Shelling in Kharkiv region kills 1, injures 4

Shelling in Kharkiv region kills 1, injures 4

11:03 10.07.2025
Air Force shoots down all 8 Iskander ballistic missiles, 6 Kh-101 cruise missiles

Air Force shoots down all 8 Iskander ballistic missiles, 6 Kh-101 cruise missiles

10:40 10.07.2025
URCS working in Kyiv to assist victims of latest Russian attack

URCS working in Kyiv to assist victims of latest Russian attack

15:01 09.07.2025
Enemy attack sets houses ablaze in Kharkiv region's Pechenihy

Enemy attack sets houses ablaze in Kharkiv region's Pechenihy

09:28 09.07.2025
Russia sets new anti-record, launches 700 drones, missiles at Ukraine – Air Force

Russia sets new anti-record, launches 700 drones, missiles at Ukraine – Air Force

12:07 07.07.2025
In Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, UAVs hit recruitment center buildings, adjacent areas, there are injured – Ground Forces

In Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, UAVs hit recruitment center buildings, adjacent areas, there are injured – Ground Forces

10:48 07.07.2025
Invaders attack Zaporizhia with drones, 10 residents injured – regional administration

Invaders attack Zaporizhia with drones, 10 residents injured – regional administration

09:59 07.07.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 27 – mayor

Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 27 – mayor

20:05 04.07.2025
Russians hit Kryvyi Rih: casualties reported, civilian infrastructure damaged – authorities

Russians hit Kryvyi Rih: casualties reported, civilian infrastructure damaged – authorities

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy proposes Svyrydenko to head the government

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss strengthening air defense, joint production and procurement of weapons, and new sanctions against Russia

Over 200 agreements, memos worth over EUR 13 bln signed at URC – Shmyhal

Hostile drone attack injures 6 at educational institution in Sumy region

Shelling in Kharkiv region kills 1, injures 4

LATEST

Government allocates UAH 322 mln for salaries of veterans' support specialists - prime minister

Zelenskyy proposes Svyrydenko to head the government

Cabinet appoints brother of former Accounting Chamber Head Patska as Deputy Head of State Service for Children

Cabinet includes 2 heritage sites in Kyiv in State Register of Monuments

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss strengthening air defense, joint production and procurement of weapons, and new sanctions against Russia

Over 200 agreements, memos worth over EUR 13 bln signed at URC – Shmyhal

Hostile drone attack injures 6 at educational institution in Sumy region

Macron: France's defense budget to reach EUR 64 billion by 2027

Zelenskyy asks Rada to extend martial law and mobilization until November 5

Activists demand dismissal of Vitrenko from Education Ministry

AD
AD