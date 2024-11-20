Suspension of US Embassy in Kyiv does not require evacuation of its employees – State Department

The employees of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv have not left Ukraine, this is not required, despite the temporary suspension of the diplomatic mission, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Miller said that no one has left Ukraine due to the temporary suspension of the embassy's work.

According to the State Department spokesman, the temporary closure of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv is due to the possible threat of a significant strike against Kyiv.

Milled said the embassy is expected to resume normal operations tomorrow.