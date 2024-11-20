Umerov visiting Denmark to discuss new investment initiative Danish Model 2.0

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has begun a working visit to Denmark on Wednesday to meet with his Danish counterpart Troels Lund Poulsen.

"We discussed further cooperation for 2025, including increasing military support to EUR 2.2 billion. This assistance will form the foundation for training our brigades and equipping them with modern technology," the Ukrainian minister said on Facebook.

According to him, a key focus of the talks was a new investment initiative, the Danish Model 2.0.

"This format envisions mutually beneficial cooperation, including investments in Ukraine's defense and technology companies, accelerating arms supplies, and providing Denmark with access to advanced technologies," Umerov said.

The ministers also focused special attention on joint projects in the defense industry.

"Ukraine continues to demonstrate the effectiveness of its developments, which include the missile program, such as Neptune, and combat drones capable of precisely striking deep into enemy territory," the Ukrainian Defense Minister said.

He also expressed gratitude to Denmark for its support in financing the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex through the Danish Model.

"This initiative has already proven its effectiveness, and we agreed to continue its development. Denmark’s leadership in this area sets an example for other countries," Umerov said.