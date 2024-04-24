Economy

20:24 24.04.2024

DTEK machine builders complete delivery of 30 transport trolleys for Pavlohradvuhillia

Corum Druzhkivka Machine Building Plant, part of the engineering Corum Group, has completed the shipment of 30 transport trolleys ordered by DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia, the plant said on Facebook.

"Production began in March, and the first six carts were shipped at the same time. Today, the plant has fully fulfilled the order, shipping the last 24 carts," the plant said.

TT900 trolleys are designed for transporting sections of powered roof supports and other equipment inside mines. Demand for them arises when new longwalls are launched at mines, when fasteners or other equipment need to be delivered.

According to the report, since the beginning of 2024, DTEK miners have launched eight new longwalls, including two in March.

Corum Druzhkivka Machine Building Plant, relocated to Dnipro in 2022, last year received almost UAH 500 million in net profit against a loss of UAH 452.8 million a year earlier, with net income growing 2.7, to UAH 1.53 billion.

In March 2024, the plant produced 34 units of equipment and more than 111,000 components and spare parts, including trolleys, anchors, fire pipes and high-pressure hoses, repaired 35 sections of powered roof supports.

Corum Group is a leading manufacturer of mining equipment in Ukraine and is part of DTEK Energy, an operating company responsible for coal mining and the production of electricity from coal within the structure of Rinat Akhmetov's DTEK holding.

