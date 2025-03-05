Economy

20:39 05.03.2025

DTEK invests UAH 28 bln in restoration of TPPs, operation of mines since war start

3 min read
DTEK invests UAH 28 bln in restoration of TPPs, operation of mines since war start

Since the beginning of the full-scale war in 2022-2024, DTEK Energy has invested almost UAH 28 billion in the restoration of thermal power plants and the operation of mines.

"In particular, over the past three years, the company's investments in the repair and restoration of thermal power plants amounted to almost UAH 10 billion," the energy holding reported in a press release on Wednesday.

As stated in the document, this allowed power engineers and repairmen to work intensively over the years to restore the thermal power plant capacities destroyed and damaged by enemy shelling. There have been more than two hundred such attacks on the company's plants since February 2022.

The company also directed a significant part of its investments into Ukrainian coal mining. Over the past three years, DTEK Energy's investments in the operation of mines amounted to almost UAH 18 billion, which allowed it to maintain the fuel reserves necessary for heat generation. The investments were directed, in particular, to the construction and repair of capital mining operations, the completion of coal beds, equipping mines with tunneling equipment, underground mine transport, and production capacity support projects.

"For the past three years, the Ukrainian power system has been subjected to unprecedented pressure and terror, which no power system in the world has experienced in recent history. Dozens of massive attacks, thousands of missiles and drones... Thermal generation, which suffered perhaps the most, is also in the spotlight. In these conditions, we have done and continue to do everything possible to continue to hold the energy front," said DTEK Energy CEO Oleksandr Fomenko.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK Energy TPPs have been attacked by the enemy 205 times. Some 56 power plant operators were injured from the shelling, and four died.

Last year, Russia carried out 13 massive attacks on the Ukrainian power industry, also dealing a serious blow to DTEK Energy thermal power plants. As of the summer of 2024, 90% of the company's thermal generation had been damaged or destroyed.

DTEK Energy provides a closed cycle of electricity generation from coal. The company's installed capacity in thermal generation as of January 2022 was 13.3 GW. A full production cycle has been created in coal mining: coal mining and enrichment, mechanical engineering and service of mining equipment.

Currently, most of the thermal generation capacities of the DTEK Group have been destroyed as a result of Russian attacks.

 

Tags: #dtek #reconstruction #tpps #investments

