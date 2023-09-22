Economy

17:25 22.09.2023

Ukraine to launch market for humanitarian demining services through ProZorro – Shmyhal

Ukraine will launch a market for humanitarian demining services through the ProZorro system, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Ukraine will launch a market for humanitarian demining services through ProZorro. In particular, we are developing a mechanism for compensating farmers and strategic enterprises for the costs of demining. We are creating a transparent market for demining services. If an agricultural or other company purchases a demining service through ProZorro, it receives this service and a corresponding certificate from the officially licensed operator. Then the state will fully or partially reimburse the costs," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to the prime minister, this approach should significantly speed up the process of clearing land where possible.

In the draft budget for 2024, the government included UAH 2 billion for humanitarian demining. A pilot competition for the sale of mine clearance services has already been held in Zhytomyr region. The state saved UAH 100,000 of budget funds.

"We also plan to hold an International Donor Conference on humanitarian demining of Ukraine in mid-October in Croatia. Based on its results, we expect to attract additional financial resources from donors in this area," he concluded.

Tags: #prozorro #shmyhal

