Ukrenergo will hold first joint auction for export of 200 MW of electricity to Slovakia on July 23

At the first joint auction for the distribution of the capacity of interstate lines on the Ukraine-Slovakia export route, which starts on July 21, 2023, 200 MW of capacity will be offered with a delivery date of July 23 from 09:00 to 14:00, Ukrenergo reported.

"Ukrenergo and the Slovak transmission system operator SEPS have signed an agreement defining the procedure for conducting and distributing funds from auctions for access to interstate interconnectors between the operators of the two energy systems. Therefore, after the necessary changes are made to the legislation and approved by the NEURC regulator, Ukraine has the opportunity to start exporting electricity to Slovakia," it said on Telegram.

They noted that, given the war and constant risks from shelling, access to interstate sections is distributed only for a short period at daily auctions.

Ukrenergo stressed that Ukrainian electricity will be exported only during the hours of the day when there is an excess of it in the energy system.

"For example, exports are possible in the morning and afternoon hours, when the production of solar power plants is the most. In the evening, when solar power plants are not working, and the ability of generation to cover a high level of electricity consumption is limited in the energy system, the need for imports remains," the system operator explained.