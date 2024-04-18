Economy

16:58 18.04.2024

Ukrenergo will apply schedules for limiting industrial consumers amid deficit during spring-summer repair campaign - CEO

Ukrenergo will apply schedules for limiting industrial consumers amid deficit during spring-summer repair campaign - CEO

Ukrenergo will be forced to apply limitation schedules for industrial consumers in the context of a shortage in the energy system during the repair campaign at power plants in the spring and summer of this year, said the head of the company, Volodymyr Kudrytsky.

According to him, the Ukrainian energy system, after significant destruction of generation as a result of Russian attacks, has already entered a period of repair campaign at power plants, in particular nuclear ones, and an increasing number of generating capacities will need to be taken out for repairs throughout the spring and summer, so from time to time there will be shortages. The Ukrainian system operator plans to cover it by importing electricity from Europe, and if it is insufficient, it will attract emergency assistance from neighboring countries or apply certain consumption limitation schedules for industry.

“Sometimes the deficit may even exceed the physical ability of the Ukrainian energy system to import electricity from Europe. In such a situation, no matter how much emergency assistance we ask for and no matter how much we attract imports, it may still not be enough. In these situations, limiting consumers can be used as an additional means of balancing energy systems,” explained the CEO.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine does not yet plan to apply restrictions on the electricity supply to the population.

“Currently, we do not plan to apply schedules that would lead to the disconnection of household consumers. This, unfortunately, does not apply to Kharkiv, where there is a special situation with damage to almost all energy facilities in the city, but in all other regions we do not plan to involve household consumers in restrictions," he said.

