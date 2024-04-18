Economy

09:23 18.04.2024

Zelenskyy at World Bank meeting: Ukraine needs efficient financial shield

2 min read
Ukraine needs an "efficient financial shield," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Defending life, it is important to see perspective. Not only how you will hold on tomorrow, but also how you will withstand in the war. For this, we need sufficient financial support. Putin has weaponized money. And we need an efficient financial shield," he said during the Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for Support to Ukraine at the World Bank on Wednesday, April 17.

The head of state also said that "unfortunately, this year, our minimum budget needs are not yet closed, and we count on your support – of all our partner countries, all international institutions which are involved, and particularly on the support of the United States, on the relevant decision of the Congress – a strong decision that will reflect American leadership."

Frozen Russian assets must work against Russian terror, Zelenskyy said, adding that "for this, we need to finally find the format of the decision and channel Russian assets for the protection of life in Ukraine."

The president also noted that it is necessary to plan 2025 already now.

"Russia has destroyed a significant part of our energy grids, our economy. Reconstruction is needed. We need a new economic capacity. We have already demonstrated that we are able to make even complex reforms and transformations in the times of war. And for it we need your further support – both direct one for reconstruction and restoration of our energy system as well as instruments for business such as export financing for supplies of your equipment and technologies and insurance of your business investments by your export credit agencies," he said.

Tags: #world_bank #zelenskyy

