10:09 03.05.2024

NBU requires Getin Holding to sell Idea Bank within six months

NBU requires Getin Holding to sell Idea Bank within six months

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is giving Getin Holding six months to sell its 100% stake in the charter capital of Idea Bank (Lviv), the holding said in a statement on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on Thursday.

It states that on May 2, 2024, Getin Holding received a decision from the NBU Committee on Banking Supervision, Regulation, Payment System Monitoring (Oversight) dated April 29 of this year, requiring Getin Holding to alienate 323,072,875 shares of Idea Bank.

In addition, a similar demand was put forward in relation to the main owner of Getin Holding, Leszek Czarnecki, from whom the National Bank demanded to sell Getin Holding 145,318,179 shares, or 44.98% of Idea Bank, within six months, offering as an alternative to sell Czarnecki's share in Getin Holding or its LC Corp BV, which owns 34.17% in Getin Holding.

It is noted that the NBU established the term in pursuance of these requirements within six months from the date of entry into force of the resolution - April 29.

"The issuer's board reports that it is analyzing the legal consequences of the decision and the best actions to protect investments in IBU in accordance with current legislation," Getin Holding notes.

As reported, on March 27, 2023, the National Bank recognized the business reputation of both the Polish holding itself and its main owner Czarnecki as flawed. In this connection, in particular, the Ukrainian regulator temporarily deprived Getin Holding of the voting rights for 100% of the shares of Idea Bank and set a one-year period for the holding and Czarnecki to eliminate the violation, and a year later refused to return voting rights to the holding. In addition, the NBU approved President of the Polish-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce Jacek Piechota the trustee of the Idea Bank.

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln in Bridge financing from EU under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine does not plan to put gas transmission capacity for auction after end of transit agreement with Russia

Ukraine to receive EUR 560 mln from EIB for energy, housing rehabilitation projects

Zelenskyy at World Bank meeting: Ukraine needs efficient financial shield

DIM company accredits houses under construction in eOselia program

Shareholders of Interpipe Nyzhniodniprovsky Pipe Rolling Plant updates composition of supervisory board, re-elected four members for new term, incl its head

Philip Morris to invest $11 mln in launch, commercialization of new version of tobacco heating device in Ukraine

Number of transfers via NovaPay up by 18%, transactions by 24% in Q1 2024

McDonald's plans to expand partnership projects with filling stations

McDonald's preparing to renovate restaurant near train station in Kyiv, looking for site next to Lviv train station

Share of home purchase transactions on installment terms reaches 95% – DIM Group

Pharmaceutical firm Darnitsa could attract loans of up to UAH 5 bln within one year

Metinvest offers to buy back part of its senior notes due in 2025 and 2026 worth up to $70 mln

Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Spain

