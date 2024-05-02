Economy

19:22 02.05.2024

DIM company accredits houses under construction in eOselia program

2 min read
DIM company accredits houses under construction in eOselia program

The partner bank of the government program for affordable lending, SKY Bank, has accredited the housing complexes of the DIM company, houses No. 4 and No. 6 in the LUCKY LAND residential complex and house No. 3 in the Metropolis residential complex, that are at the final stage of construction for participation in the eOselia program in Kyiv, the developer's press service said.

"JSC SKY BANK welcomes the start of cooperation with the leading developer of the capital's real estate market and continues to implement the strategic mission of the state preferential mortgage lending program eOselia, making it affordable for citizens to purchase housing during the construction stage," the director for retail business, member of the company's board of SKY BANK Volodymyr Chornenky said in the release.

Managing partner of DIM companies Oleksandr Nasikovsky said that DIM regularly receives requests from clients about the possibility of purchasing an apartment under the eOselia government program.

"Everyone should have a home – we are sure of that. Since the beginning of the year, we have put into operation more than 1,000 apartments and are actively working to develop comfortable conditions for purchasing housing for our clients, including working with the state program for affordable housing lending," Nasikovsky said.

Lucky Land (6 Berkovetska Street) is a comfort-class residential complex, designed as a multifunctional area with developed infrastructure. It involves 23 buildings with a height of 13-14 floors, a total of 5,183 apartments, with guest parking for 2,500 and underground parking for 356 cars. Under the eOselia program, one-, two- and three-room apartments with an area of 41 square meters are available for mortgage in building No. 3, which has already received a certificate of readiness, and in houses No. 4, No. 6, whose commissioning is planned for the third and fourth quarter of 2024.

Tags: #housing #program #govt

MORE ABOUT

19:03 30.04.2024
Govt amends ECA charter to insure investments against war risks

Govt amends ECA charter to insure investments against war risks

20:23 27.03.2024
Zelenskyy announces availability of significant amount of funds for current year for all country’s regions under Made in Ukraine program

Zelenskyy announces availability of significant amount of funds for current year for all country’s regions under Made in Ukraine program

20:17 26.03.2024
Updated memo on EFF with IMF contains 13 steps to deepen infrastructure of financial markets and supervision

Updated memo on EFF with IMF contains 13 steps to deepen infrastructure of financial markets and supervision

19:04 27.02.2024
Housing commissioning in Ukraine grows by 3.8% in 2023

Housing commissioning in Ukraine grows by 3.8% in 2023

16:08 22.02.2024
Poland, Ukraine govt representatives to meet on March 28

Poland, Ukraine govt representatives to meet on March 28

20:00 19.02.2024
Share of citizens who communicate in everyday life in Ukrainian language should increase to 80% by 2028 – Program for approval of national identity

Share of citizens who communicate in everyday life in Ukrainian language should increase to 80% by 2028 – Program for approval of national identity

12:54 10.02.2024
Govt allocates over UAH 40 bln to stimulate economic activity, help Ukrainian entrepreneurs – Shmyhal

Govt allocates over UAH 40 bln to stimulate economic activity, help Ukrainian entrepreneurs – Shmyhal

18:09 23.01.2024
UNHCR helping with repairs of more than 27,500 houses in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

UNHCR helping with repairs of more than 27,500 houses in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

19:10 05.01.2024
Budget 2024 provides UAH 5.8 bln to pay compensation for destroyed housing – Kubrakov

Budget 2024 provides UAH 5.8 bln to pay compensation for destroyed housing – Kubrakov

19:48 05.12.2023
Everyone who received title of Hero of Ukraine since war start to receive their own housing – Zelenskyy

Everyone who received title of Hero of Ukraine since war start to receive their own housing – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln in Bridge financing from EU under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine does not plan to put gas transmission capacity for auction after end of transit agreement with Russia

Ukraine to receive EUR 560 mln from EIB for energy, housing rehabilitation projects

Zelenskyy at World Bank meeting: Ukraine needs efficient financial shield

LATEST

Shareholders of Interpipe Nyzhniodniprovsky Pipe Rolling Plant updates composition of supervisory board, re-elected four members for new term, incl its head

Philip Morris to invest $11 mln in launch, commercialization of new version of tobacco heating device in Ukraine

Number of transfers via NovaPay up by 18%, transactions by 24% in Q1 2024

McDonald's plans to expand partnership projects with filling stations

McDonald's preparing to renovate restaurant near train station in Kyiv, looking for site next to Lviv train station

Share of home purchase transactions on installment terms reaches 95% – DIM Group

Pharmaceutical firm Darnitsa could attract loans of up to UAH 5 bln within one year

Metinvest offers to buy back part of its senior notes due in 2025 and 2026 worth up to $70 mln

Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Spain

Govt amends ECA charter to insure investments against war risks

AD
AD
AD
AD