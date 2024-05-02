DIM company accredits houses under construction in eOselia program

The partner bank of the government program for affordable lending, SKY Bank, has accredited the housing complexes of the DIM company, houses No. 4 and No. 6 in the LUCKY LAND residential complex and house No. 3 in the Metropolis residential complex, that are at the final stage of construction for participation in the eOselia program in Kyiv, the developer's press service said.

"JSC SKY BANK welcomes the start of cooperation with the leading developer of the capital's real estate market and continues to implement the strategic mission of the state preferential mortgage lending program eOselia, making it affordable for citizens to purchase housing during the construction stage," the director for retail business, member of the company's board of SKY BANK Volodymyr Chornenky said in the release.

Managing partner of DIM companies Oleksandr Nasikovsky said that DIM regularly receives requests from clients about the possibility of purchasing an apartment under the eOselia government program.

"Everyone should have a home – we are sure of that. Since the beginning of the year, we have put into operation more than 1,000 apartments and are actively working to develop comfortable conditions for purchasing housing for our clients, including working with the state program for affordable housing lending," Nasikovsky said.

Lucky Land (6 Berkovetska Street) is a comfort-class residential complex, designed as a multifunctional area with developed infrastructure. It involves 23 buildings with a height of 13-14 floors, a total of 5,183 apartments, with guest parking for 2,500 and underground parking for 356 cars. Under the eOselia program, one-, two- and three-room apartments with an area of 41 square meters are available for mortgage in building No. 3, which has already received a certificate of readiness, and in houses No. 4, No. 6, whose commissioning is planned for the third and fourth quarter of 2024.