Number of transfers via NovaPay up by 18%, transactions by 24% in Q1 2024

The number of transfers through the international financial service NovaPay in the first quarter of 2024 reached 96 million, which is 18% more than the same period in 2023, the company's press service reported on Wednesday.

It is indicated that UAH 66.1 billion of transactions passed through the NovaPay system in January-March this year, which is 24% more than in the first quarter of last year.

At the same time, the company transferred UAH 253 million to the country's budget, which exceeded the January-June 2023 figure by 11%.

According to the release, the number of users of the NovaPay application, the launch of which was announced in mid-December last year, reached 120,000 by the end of March.

As reported, the total number of transactions through NovaPay in 2023 increased by 31%, to 354 million, and their amount by 41%, to UAH 235.5 billion.

NovaPay is an international financial service founded in 2001, part of the Nova group and provides financial services online and offline in Nova Poshta branches.