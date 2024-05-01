Economy

19:32 01.05.2024

Number of transfers via NovaPay up by 18%, transactions by 24% in Q1 2024

1 min read
Number of transfers via NovaPay up by 18%, transactions by 24% in Q1 2024

The number of transfers through the international financial service NovaPay in the first quarter of 2024 reached 96 million, which is 18% more than the same period in 2023, the company's press service reported on Wednesday.

It is indicated that UAH 66.1 billion of transactions passed through the NovaPay system in January-March this year, which is 24% more than in the first quarter of last year.

At the same time, the company transferred UAH 253 million to the country's budget, which exceeded the January-June 2023 figure by 11%.

According to the release, the number of users of the NovaPay application, the launch of which was announced in mid-December last year, reached 120,000 by the end of March.

As reported, the total number of transactions through NovaPay in 2023 increased by 31%, to 354 million, and their amount by 41%, to UAH 235.5 billion.

NovaPay is an international financial service founded in 2001, part of the Nova group and provides financial services online and offline in Nova Poshta branches.

Tags: #novapay

MORE ABOUT

11:57 20.02.2024
NovaPay launches bond sales

NovaPay launches bond sales

17:34 14.12.2023
NovaPay Credit plans to launch secondary market for its bonds via repurchase agreements

NovaPay Credit plans to launch secondary market for its bonds via repurchase agreements

13:11 31.10.2023
NovaPay installs 500 own POS terminals in Nova Poshta branches

NovaPay installs 500 own POS terminals in Nova Poshta branches

14:50 17.07.2023
NovaPay payment system increases number of transfers by 12.2% in H1

NovaPay payment system increases number of transfers by 12.2% in H1

15:53 29.05.2023
NovaPay Credit increases charter capital by UAH 120 mln, net profit by 57% in Q1 2023

NovaPay Credit increases charter capital by UAH 120 mln, net profit by 57% in Q1 2023

09:42 26.05.2023
NovaPay operator increases net profit by almost 3.4 times in Q1, 2023

NovaPay operator increases net profit by almost 3.4 times in Q1, 2023

13:15 17.03.2023
NovaPay applies for EMI license in Europe

NovaPay applies for EMI license in Europe

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln in Bridge financing from EU under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine does not plan to put gas transmission capacity for auction after end of transit agreement with Russia

Ukraine to receive EUR 560 mln from EIB for energy, housing rehabilitation projects

Zelenskyy at World Bank meeting: Ukraine needs efficient financial shield

LATEST

McDonald's plans to expand partnership projects with filling stations

McDonald's preparing to renovate restaurant near train station in Kyiv, looking for site next to Lviv train station

Share of home purchase transactions on installment terms reaches 95% – DIM Group

Pharmaceutical firm Darnitsa could attract loans of up to UAH 5 bln within one year

Metinvest offers to buy back part of its senior notes due in 2025 and 2026 worth up to $70 mln

Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Spain

Govt amends ECA charter to insure investments against war risks

NBU completing development of bill on war risk insurance system in Ukraine

UX asks Freedom Holding to donate their 24.27% stake in UX Ukraine to maintain exchange license

Nova Poshta will issue E and F series bonds

AD
AD
AD
AD