10:43 01.05.2024

Share of home purchase transactions on installment terms reaches 95% – DIM Group

The share of installment purchases for housing in March 2024 reached 95%, whereas a year ago the figure was 85%, and before the war period it was 70%, according to data from the DIM group of companies.

According to DIM, with the increase in the share of installments, the percentage of full payments for housing purchases decreased to 5%. Last year, full payments accounted for 15% of transactions, while during the pre-war period, they were 30%.

"The most popular programs among customers are interest-free installment plans, long-term installments from the developer for three to five years, installment plans for the first installment - payment of the first installment within three months, the eOselia program for ready and under-construction apartments, fixing monthly payments for the first year of installment, installment payment holidays, for example, during winter months, and other promotions," said Daria Bedia, Marketing Director of the DIM group, at the DIM Talks panel discussion.

According to her, as of March 2024, half of the transactions were concluded with a down payment of 20-30% of the apartment's value, whereas a year ago they accounted for only 35%, and in March 2021 – only 15% of the total number of contracts.

Another 20% of transactions today are concluded with a down payment of 10-20%, and only 10% of transactions – with 31-50%, whereas during the pre-war period, this option was more popular (35% of transactions).

As Bedia reported, when purchasing a one-room apartment in 2024, customers more often choose housing with an area of 40-45 square meters, which corresponds to the indicators of previous periods. At the same time, apartments with an area of 45-55 square meters have lost popularity after the start of the full-scale invasion: deals for their purchase today account for 5% of the total number compared to 20% in 2021.

According to DIM data, 90% of transactions for the purchase of two-room apartments concern housing with an area of 55-68 square meters, while objects with an area of 70-82 square meters account for only 10% of transactions, whereas before the full-scale invasion, they accounted for 40% in the sales structure of two-room apartments.

As for three-room apartments, 70% of their sales are for the most compact options – 80-85 square meters. According to DIM statistics, this trend has only intensified over the past three years.

