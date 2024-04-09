Sumyoblenergo staff come under artillery fire

The Vilna Sloboda maintenance team of Sumyoblenergo came under artillery fire from the Russian border in the village of Bachivsk, Shostka district, Sumy region, on Tuesday.

"Fortunately, none of the power engineers was hurt, but the team's car was seriously damaged," the Energy Ministry of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, five workers were heading to repair a damaged power line 3.5 kilometers from the border with the aggressor state. They had all necessary permits for restoration works from the military and local government agencies.