Shmyhal instructs departments to develop solutions for procurement of energy equipment

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed the relevant ministries to develop solutions for the provision and possibility of purchasing the necessary energy equipment.

"Energy is a key area of work now. With the participation of the heads of large energy enterprises, we held a meeting on the state of the energy system. We heard information from the Minister of Energy on the situation in the energy system after the latest Russian shelling. The Minister of Energy and the head of Ukrenergo are now working in Kharkiv, coordinating the situation on the ground. It is important to restore light to the residents of the region as quickly as possible. Company leaders reported on the condition of energy generating enterprises," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister also gave the task to the relevant ministries to develop solutions for the provision and possibility of purchasing the necessary equipment.

"There is evidence from partner countries about their readiness to help with the necessary equipment. In this direction, on my instructions, a corresponding working group has also been created, which is sent to the EU countries," he wrote.

Among other things, the meeting discussed strengthening the protection of energy facilities and the development of a decentralized energy system.

"The ministries received relevant urgent tasks. In particular, I instructed to simplify the process of installing cogeneration units and mobile boiler houses," Shmyhal concluded.