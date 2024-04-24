Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln in Bridge financing from EU under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

The State Budget of Ukraine has received the second tranche of EUR 1.5 billion in Bridge financing under the EU's Ukraine Facility, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

"International support is crucial for ensuring macroeconomic stability and building the foundation for further economic growth. The European Union has been the largest donor of budget support since February 2022, providing more than EUR 31 billion," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

He said that the implementation of the Ukraine Facility, together with the approval of the Ukraine Plan by the European Commission, will help to cover the urgent budgetary needs in the social sector, as well as the recovery and reconstruction in a timely manner and in full. At the same time, the implementation of structural reforms will contribute to the economic development and European integration of Ukraine, he said.

The Ministry of Finance recalled that in March, the State Budget received the first tranche of EUR 4.5 billion. Having implemented all five reforms in the areas of public finance management, anti-corruption, and business environment development, Ukraine has attracted a total of EUR 6 billion under the Bridge financing mechanism.