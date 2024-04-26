PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced the extension of preferential prices for gas and electricity for the population.

"Today, the government decides to extend the preferential price for electricity for the population. It will remain unchanged at UAH 2.64 per kilowatt. The provision on imposing special obligations on market participants of the electricity market will be extended until May 31," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

He also announced that this month, a resolution has been approved to maintain the preferential price for gas for heat and hot water suppliers for the population until the end of summer.

"Also, this week, the state-owned Naftogaz extended the preferential price for gas for the population. It will still be UAH 7.96 per cubic meter of gas," Shmyhal said.