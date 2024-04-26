Economy

17:17 26.04.2024

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

1 min read
PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced the extension of preferential prices for gas and electricity for the population.

"Today, the government decides to extend the preferential price for electricity for the population. It will remain unchanged at UAH 2.64 per kilowatt. The provision on imposing special obligations on market participants of the electricity market will be extended until May 31," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

He also announced that this month, a resolution has been approved to maintain the preferential price for gas for heat and hot water suppliers for the population until the end of summer.

"Also, this week, the state-owned Naftogaz extended the preferential price for gas for the population. It will still be UAH 7.96 per cubic meter of gas," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #gas #electricity

MORE ABOUT

13:52 23.04.2024
Ukraine does not plan to put gas transmission capacity for auction after end of transit agreement with Russia

Ukraine does not plan to put gas transmission capacity for auction after end of transit agreement with Russia

11:29 23.04.2024
Ukrnafta increases reserves by 3 mln tonnes of oil, 600 mcm of gas

Ukrnafta increases reserves by 3 mln tonnes of oil, 600 mcm of gas

19:49 22.04.2024
In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

19:05 12.04.2024
Naftogaz ready to buy all the gas offered by Ukrainian producers in 2024

Naftogaz ready to buy all the gas offered by Ukrainian producers in 2024

20:29 09.04.2024
Industrial consumers should maximize own power generation, even sell it to Ukrenergo

Industrial consumers should maximize own power generation, even sell it to Ukrenergo

15:48 06.04.2024
Electricity tariffs may rise in Ukraine due to Russian strikes – Haluschenko

Electricity tariffs may rise in Ukraine due to Russian strikes – Haluschenko

20:27 05.04.2024
Ukrenergo applies emergency blackouts in number of areas for second evening in row

Ukrenergo applies emergency blackouts in number of areas for second evening in row

20:30 29.03.2024
Centrenergo's Zmiyivska TPP completely destroyed by Russia's attacks

Centrenergo's Zmiyivska TPP completely destroyed by Russia's attacks

20:43 27.03.2024
DTEK subsidiary signs agreement with Polish Columbus Energy for building 133 MW energy storage system in Poland

DTEK subsidiary signs agreement with Polish Columbus Energy for building 133 MW energy storage system in Poland

19:12 26.03.2024
All generation facilities damaged as result of Russian attack to be returned to operation – head of Ukrenergo

All generation facilities damaged as result of Russian attack to be returned to operation – head of Ukrenergo

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln in Bridge financing from EU under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine does not plan to put gas transmission capacity for auction after end of transit agreement with Russia

Ukraine to receive EUR 560 mln from EIB for energy, housing rehabilitation projects

Zelenskyy at World Bank meeting: Ukraine needs efficient financial shield

Agrarian Ministry predicts reduction in grain production to 52.4 mln tonnes in 2024, oilseed harvest at 21.7 mln tonnes

LATEST

Almost three-quarters of employers feel shortage of staff, plan to increase wages in 2024 – EBA survey

Metinvest's Pokrovske mine extracts 1.2 mln tonnes of coking coal in Q1, plan for 2024 is 5.35 mln tonnes

Chornomorsk port resumes shipment of agricultural products for export

Ukrainians working abroad to be assigned with pensions taking into account their insurance experience there – Social Policy Ministry

Concorde Capital to carry out large-scale reconstruction of Kyiv bus station

DTEK machine builders complete delivery of 30 transport trolleys for Pavlohradvuhillia

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln in Bridge financing from EU under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine to secure additional EUR 100 mln from Council of Europe for healthcare reconstruction

Ukraine ships over 200,000 tonnes of food aid to African countries through Grain from Ukraine

Rada adopts at first reading deregulation of used car market

AD
AD
AD
AD