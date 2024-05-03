Energy workers quickly restore power to over 13,000 consumers in two districts of Kyiv – Ministry of Energy

Within two hours, energy workers supplied power to more than 13,000 consumers in the Sviatoshynsky and Solomiansky districts of Kyiv, who were de-energized due to an equipment outage at one of the substations, the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to its information in Telegram on Friday, a total of 49 residential buildings and 99 institutions remained without electricity.

It was also possible to restore power to all household consumers in Odesa region, which were turned off as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers, but four institutions remain without power.

In addition, power engineers, in particular, supplied power to more than 4,100 consumers in Kharkiv region, but as a result of new shelling, more than 2,600 metering points were de-energized. Also in Kharkiv region, grid restrictions are still applied - approximately 206,000 consumers are disconnected.

Within an hour, the crews supplied power to all industrial consumers in Dnipropetrovsk region, which were de-energized due to the overhead line being disconnected at night. Restrictions on industry introduced after the Russian attacks in March continue to apply in Kryvy Rih.

The Ministry of Energy also notes that repair crews supplied power to 239 metering points in Kherson and 2,200 consumers in the region that were turned off due to hostilities - thus, there are 2,800 and 25,800 consumers without power there, respectively.

In general, in the energy system, demand was covered by its own generation, commercial imports, and during evening peak hours, emergency assistance was attracted from Romania, Poland and Slovakia - with a total volume of approximately 0.25% of daily consumption. It is indicated that over the past day it increased by 2.5% compared to the previous day.