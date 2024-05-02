Philip Morris to invest $11 mln in launch, commercialization of new version of tobacco heating device in Ukraine

Philip Morris announces the expansion of its portfolio of smoke-free products in Ukraine and the launch of the latest version of the Iqos Iluma tobacco heating device.

"In 2024, the company will invest $11 million to increase the number of stores, expand service infrastructure and create new jobs in Ukraine," the company said in a release on Thursday.

According to it, the new version of the device, presented in three models, unlike previous generations, works on the basis of induction heating, due to which it does not require cleaning and is protected from blade breakage.

It is noted that due to the war, the launch of this product in Ukraine was delayed, but the company showed its willingness to invest in Ukraine and implement the strategic goal of switching to smoke-free products.

"Together with the investment in the factory in Lviv region, this is another proof of our support for the Ukrainian economy in difficult times," Director General of Philip Morris Ukraine Maksym Barabash said iin the release.

It is indicated that to serve the needs of its adult users, the company opened 40 brand stores in 24 cities, launched express delivery and delivery throughout Ukraine, and over the past two years has launched 120 recycling points in the country that accept old devices and accessories for recycling or environmental disposal for smokeless products, used sticks and pods from electronic cigarettes.

"Philip Morris launched the first Iqos tobacco heating system in 2016. Since then, about 1.3 million adult smokers in Ukraine have given up cigarettes and chosen our company’s smoke-free alternatives. In 2024, we will continue to develop our own retail brand, as well as test new formats commercial infrastructure," Head of Commercial Business Unit West at Philip Morris Roman Ivanov said in the press release.