Economy

18:24 02.05.2024

Philip Morris to invest $11 mln in launch, commercialization of new version of tobacco heating device in Ukraine

2 min read
Philip Morris to invest $11 mln in launch, commercialization of new version of tobacco heating device in Ukraine

Philip Morris announces the expansion of its portfolio of smoke-free products in Ukraine and the launch of the latest version of the Iqos Iluma tobacco heating device.

"In 2024, the company will invest $11 million to increase the number of stores, expand service infrastructure and create new jobs in Ukraine," the company said in a release on Thursday.

According to it, the new version of the device, presented in three models, unlike previous generations, works on the basis of induction heating, due to which it does not require cleaning and is protected from blade breakage.

It is noted that due to the war, the launch of this product in Ukraine was delayed, but the company showed its willingness to invest in Ukraine and implement the strategic goal of switching to smoke-free products.

"Together with the investment in the factory in Lviv region, this is another proof of our support for the Ukrainian economy in difficult times," Director General of Philip Morris Ukraine Maksym Barabash said iin the release.

It is indicated that to serve the needs of its adult users, the company opened 40 brand stores in 24 cities, launched express delivery and delivery throughout Ukraine, and over the past two years has launched 120 recycling points in the country that accept old devices and accessories for recycling or environmental disposal for smokeless products, used sticks and pods from electronic cigarettes.

"Philip Morris launched the first Iqos tobacco heating system in 2016. Since then, about 1.3 million adult smokers in Ukraine have given up cigarettes and chosen our company’s smoke-free alternatives. In 2024, we will continue to develop our own retail brand, as well as test new formats commercial infrastructure," Head of Commercial Business Unit West at Philip Morris Roman Ivanov said in the press release.

Tags: #investment #philip_morris

MORE ABOUT

19:11 17.04.2024
U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum 2024 takes place in Washington

U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum 2024 takes place in Washington

10:27 04.03.2024
Ukraine working to launch Investment Promotion Agency – First Deputy PM

Ukraine working to launch Investment Promotion Agency – First Deputy PM

19:08 31.01.2024
Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

19:00 31.01.2024
Philip Morris International recognized as one of the world's best employers for the eighth time

Philip Morris International recognized as one of the world's best employers for the eighth time

20:45 18.01.2024
Ukraine should go with plan B due to zero appetite of private investors in current wartime situation

Ukraine should go with plan B due to zero appetite of private investors in current wartime situation

14:31 17.01.2024
UK to invest $25 mln to unblock Ukrainian exports and imports

UK to invest $25 mln to unblock Ukrainian exports and imports

11:39 08.12.2023
U.S. Special Representative Pritzker names six key elements for attracting private investment to Ukraine

U.S. Special Representative Pritzker names six key elements for attracting private investment to Ukraine

12:30 05.12.2023
UK to contribute GBP 20 mln to SURE fund launched by MIGA to insure investments in Ukraine

UK to contribute GBP 20 mln to SURE fund launched by MIGA to insure investments in Ukraine

12:43 14.11.2023
DFC will send special representative to Ukraine to expedite receipt of investment insurance

DFC will send special representative to Ukraine to expedite receipt of investment insurance

10:57 02.11.2023
Poland creating investment fund for development of Polish, Ukrainian entrepreneurs in Ukraine

Poland creating investment fund for development of Polish, Ukrainian entrepreneurs in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln in Bridge financing from EU under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine does not plan to put gas transmission capacity for auction after end of transit agreement with Russia

Ukraine to receive EUR 560 mln from EIB for energy, housing rehabilitation projects

Zelenskyy at World Bank meeting: Ukraine needs efficient financial shield

LATEST

DIM company accredits houses under construction in eOselia program

Shareholders of Interpipe Nyzhniodniprovsky Pipe Rolling Plant updates composition of supervisory board, re-elected four members for new term, incl its head

Number of transfers via NovaPay up by 18%, transactions by 24% in Q1 2024

McDonald's plans to expand partnership projects with filling stations

McDonald's preparing to renovate restaurant near train station in Kyiv, looking for site next to Lviv train station

Share of home purchase transactions on installment terms reaches 95% – DIM Group

Pharmaceutical firm Darnitsa could attract loans of up to UAH 5 bln within one year

Metinvest offers to buy back part of its senior notes due in 2025 and 2026 worth up to $70 mln

Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Spain

Govt amends ECA charter to insure investments against war risks

AD
AD
AD
AD