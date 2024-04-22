In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

In Kharkiv region, up to a hundred settlements out of approximately 500 that have been de-energized since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine remain without electricity, acting General Director of JSC Kharkivoblenergo Viacheslav Kravtsov has said.

"As a result of hostilities and shelling, 500 settlements have been deprived of power since the beginning of the war. In many of them, electrical grids were destroyed by 80-90%. As soon as the security situation allowed, our specialists began restoration work. Currently, up to a hundred settlements remain without electricity," he said in a comment to Energy Reform.

According to him, the de-energized settlements are mainly located in the zone of active hostilities or regular rocket and artillery attacks.

He also noted that as a result of shelling and hostilities, thousands of energy facilities were damaged, and hundreds of units of special-purpose vehicles were destroyed or damaged.

At the same time, Kravtsov focused on the fact that the implementation of restoration work in de-occupied settlements and in places where active hostilities took place is complicated not only by technical capabilities, but also by significant volumes of mining. According to him, only after the power line routes are inspected by deminers, the repair teams can begin work.

"Thanks to the dedicated work of deminers, they managed to cover approximately 2,000 km from over 9,300 km of mined power line routes. Deminers and special equipment work with us on a regular basis every day. I would like to thank these courageous people for their help and cooperation," the head of Kharkivoblenergo said.

At the same time, he stated that during the war, three employees of the regional power company were killed, another 12 were injured, noting that a high price had to be paid so that everyone could freely use electricity.