Facts

19:49 22.04.2024

In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

2 min read
In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

In Kharkiv region, up to a hundred settlements out of approximately 500 that have been de-energized since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine remain without electricity, acting General Director of JSC Kharkivoblenergo Viacheslav Kravtsov has said.

"As a result of hostilities and shelling, 500 settlements have been deprived of power since the beginning of the war. In many of them, electrical grids were destroyed by 80-90%. As soon as the security situation allowed, our specialists began restoration work. Currently, up to a hundred settlements remain without electricity," he said in a comment to Energy Reform.

According to him, the de-energized settlements are mainly located in the zone of active hostilities or regular rocket and artillery attacks.

He also noted that as a result of shelling and hostilities, thousands of energy facilities were damaged, and hundreds of units of special-purpose vehicles were destroyed or damaged.

At the same time, Kravtsov focused on the fact that the implementation of restoration work in de-occupied settlements and in places where active hostilities took place is complicated not only by technical capabilities, but also by significant volumes of mining. According to him, only after the power line routes are inspected by deminers, the repair teams can begin work.

"Thanks to the dedicated work of deminers, they managed to cover approximately 2,000 km from over 9,300 km of mined power line routes. Deminers and special equipment work with us on a regular basis every day. I would like to thank these courageous people for their help and cooperation," the head of Kharkivoblenergo said.

At the same time, he stated that during the war, three employees of the regional power company were killed, another 12 were injured, noting that a high price had to be paid so that everyone could freely use electricity.

Tags: #energy #electricity

MORE ABOUT

19:17 16.04.2024
Business could build 500-1000 MW of distributed generation for winter if conditions for this created – head of UABIO

Business could build 500-1000 MW of distributed generation for winter if conditions for this created – head of UABIO

09:54 16.04.2024
Almost 11,200 generators installed in Ukrainian clinics - Ministry of Health

Almost 11,200 generators installed in Ukrainian clinics - Ministry of Health

20:43 12.04.2024
Impossible to fully protect very large facilities only by engineering structures without air defense – Nayyem

Impossible to fully protect very large facilities only by engineering structures without air defense – Nayyem

20:38 09.04.2024
Sumyoblenergo staff come under artillery fire

Sumyoblenergo staff come under artillery fire

20:29 09.04.2024
Industrial consumers should maximize own power generation, even sell it to Ukrenergo

Industrial consumers should maximize own power generation, even sell it to Ukrenergo

18:04 09.04.2024
Shmyhal instructs departments to develop solutions for procurement of energy equipment

Shmyhal instructs departments to develop solutions for procurement of energy equipment

15:48 06.04.2024
Electricity tariffs may rise in Ukraine due to Russian strikes – Haluschenko

Electricity tariffs may rise in Ukraine due to Russian strikes – Haluschenko

20:27 05.04.2024
Ukrenergo applies emergency blackouts in number of areas for second evening in row

Ukrenergo applies emergency blackouts in number of areas for second evening in row

15:05 30.03.2024
Some 80% of DTEK TPPs' capacity severely damaged or destroyed in March Russia's attacks – top manager

Some 80% of DTEK TPPs' capacity severely damaged or destroyed in March Russia's attacks – top manager

12:31 30.03.2024
Power outage schedules lifted in Poltava, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions

Power outage schedules lifted in Poltava, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions

AD

HOT NEWS

Support with specific weapons is needed urgently – Zelenskyy at Staff HQ meeting

Zelenskyy doesn't believe in Olympic truce format proposed by Macron

Bipartisan delegation of US Congress arrives in Kyiv

NSDC to develop Ukrainian doctrine

AFU eliminate 730 invaders over day – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

Woman killed as result of artillery shelling of Krasnohorivka – Donetsk administration

Relevant committee supports bill on supervisory boards of healthcare facilities prepared for second reading

Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

US Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs O'Brien meet in Kyiv with President's Office head

Zelenskyy presents Golden Star to three servicemen, families of seven fallen heroes

Court rules to detain both servicemen who shot at policemen in Vinnytsia region – PGO

Sybiha, Chinese Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation, Peace Formula implementation

Support with specific weapons is needed urgently – Zelenskyy at Staff HQ meeting

AD
AD
AD
AD