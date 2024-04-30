Pharmaceutical firm Darnitsa could attract loans of up to UAH 5 bln within one year

Private joint-stock company Pharmaceutical Company Darnitsa (Kyiv) will be able to attract loans and debt financing totaling up to UAH 5 billion within a year.

As reported by the company in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, the decision was made by its shareholders at a meeting on April 29.

According to the company's data, the value of Darnitsa's assets at the time of the decision on the possibility of attracting financing amounted to UAH 6.669 billion.

As reported, in 2023, Darnitsa increased its net income from core activities by 32.8% compared to 2022, reaching UAH 6.969 billion. The company cited new products and increased sales prices as the main factors driving revenue growth.

The company's production capacities allow for the production of over 400 million ampoules, 4 billion tablets, and 30 million vials of sterile antibiotics per year. The annual production capacity of the droplet production area is 35 million vials and 15 million infusions.

Pharmaceutical firm Darnitsa is a leader in the pharmaceutical market of Ukraine in terms of natural expression. The company has been present in the market for over 90 years and produces medicines under 180 brands in 15 different forms.

The strategic directions of the portfolio development are cardiology, neurology, and pain management solutions.

According to the Unified Public Register of Legal Entities and Sole Proprietors, the ultimate beneficiary of the company is Hlib Zahoriy.