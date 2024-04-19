Ukraine to receive EUR 560 mln from EIB for energy, housing rehabilitation projects

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has signed a memorandum with head of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Nadia Calviño, according to which Ukraine will receive EUR 560 million for energy and housing rehabilitation projects.

"This year, Ukraine will receive EUR 560 million for projects in the energy sector, transport infrastructure, housing rehabilitation, as well as for projects that will support our economic recovery and Ukrainian business. A corresponding memorandum was signed with the head of the EIB, Nadia Calviño," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The head of the Ukrainian government stressed that it is planned to accelerate work on current projects, as well as focus on preparing new EIB investments in critical public and private initiatives.

"The memorandum will contribute to the rapid recovery of Ukraine and bring us closer to the European Union. We are grateful for the steady and constant support of the European Investment Bank," he concluded.

