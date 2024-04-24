Ukrenergo: In evening, energy supply restrictions will be applied for industrial consumers and businesses in all regions

Controlled restrictions on energy supply to industrial consumers (power limitation schedules) will be applied from 18:00 to 22:00 Wednesday, the press service of Ukrenergo reported.

According to it, consumption restrictions for business and industrial enterprises will be evenly distributed in all regions of Ukraine.

At the same time, the energy supply to critical infrastructure facilities and defense enterprises will not be limited.

“The need to limit energy supply is a consequence of Russian massive missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power plants. Due to deteriorating weather conditions in Ukraine, electricity consumption has increased significantly. There remains a lack of power in the energy system,” it explained.

“We ask all consumers to consume electricity sparingly. And industry and business should maximize the use of imported electricity and alternative power sources,” the company added.