Facts

16:25 24.04.2024

Ukrenergo: In evening, energy supply restrictions will be applied for industrial consumers and businesses in all regions

1 min read
Ukrenergo: In evening, energy supply restrictions will be applied for industrial consumers and businesses in all regions

Controlled restrictions on energy supply to industrial consumers (power limitation schedules) will be applied from 18:00 to 22:00 Wednesday, the press service of Ukrenergo reported.

According to it, consumption restrictions for business and industrial enterprises will be evenly distributed in all regions of Ukraine.

At the same time, the energy supply to critical infrastructure facilities and defense enterprises will not be limited.

“The need to limit energy supply is a consequence of Russian massive missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power plants. Due to deteriorating weather conditions in Ukraine, electricity consumption has increased significantly. There remains a lack of power in the energy system,” it explained.

“We ask all consumers to consume electricity sparingly. And industry and business should maximize the use of imported electricity and alternative power sources,” the company added.

Tags: #ukrenergo

MORE ABOUT

16:58 18.04.2024
Ukrenergo can apply schedules for limiting industrial consumers amid deficit during spring-summer repair campaign - CEO

Ukrenergo can apply schedules for limiting industrial consumers amid deficit during spring-summer repair campaign - CEO

19:12 03.04.2024
ENTSO-E approves accession of Ukrenergo to European ITC mechanism from July 1 – CEO

ENTSO-E approves accession of Ukrenergo to European ITC mechanism from July 1 – CEO

18:39 26.03.2024
Restoration of power supply in Kharkiv may take one-two weeks if no new damage caused – Ukrenergo

Restoration of power supply in Kharkiv may take one-two weeks if no new damage caused – Ukrenergo

17:42 26.02.2024
Ukrenergo to begin construction of three strategic power lines in 2024, interested in Ukrainian equipment manufacturers – Kudrytsky

Ukrenergo to begin construction of three strategic power lines in 2024, interested in Ukrainian equipment manufacturers – Kudrytsky

16:17 26.02.2024
Since war start, Ukrainian electrical companies increase production, have potential in Europe – head of Ukrenergo

Since war start, Ukrainian electrical companies increase production, have potential in Europe – head of Ukrenergo

13:15 25.01.2024
NABU puts three suspects on wanted list in case of causing losses to Ukrenergo

NABU puts three suspects on wanted list in case of causing losses to Ukrenergo

10:32 12.01.2024
Ukrenergo cooperating with NABU in losses caused by United Energy, seeking in court to recover UAH 1.1 bln from it

Ukrenergo cooperating with NABU in losses caused by United Energy, seeking in court to recover UAH 1.1 bln from it

17:23 10.01.2024
New consumption high recorded in energy system, public and business must save energy - Ukrenergo

New consumption high recorded in energy system, public and business must save energy - Ukrenergo

09:58 09.01.2024
Power system shows resilience for operating in frosty conditions – head of Ukrenergo

Power system shows resilience for operating in frosty conditions – head of Ukrenergo

18:39 08.01.2024
Electricity consumption growing rapidly, threatens with technological disruptions in energy system - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption growing rapidly, threatens with technological disruptions in energy system - Ukrenergo

AD

HOT NEWS

USA ANNOUNCES NEW $1 BLN MILITARY AID PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE - PENTAGON

Biden: In next few hours-literally in few hours-we’re going to begin sending equipment to Ukraine

Defense Ministry publishes major amendments to law on mobilization coming into force on May 18

Biden signs law on military aid package for Ukraine

Dust from Sahara reaches territory of Ukraine on Wed – Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

LATEST

Umerov discusses with members of US House of Representatives dynamics at frontline, AFU needs

Kuleba calls on allies to step up production of weapons, ‘switch from expressing condolences to preventing loss of life

USA ANNOUNCES NEW $1 BLN MILITARY AID PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE - PENTAGON

Biden: In next few hours-literally in few hours-we’re going to begin sending equipment to Ukraine

Defense Ministry publishes major amendments to law on mobilization coming into force on May 18

Biden signs law on military aid package for Ukraine

Court rules to seize all property of Supreme Court ex-head Kniazev – Justice Ministry

Dust from Sahara reaches territory of Ukraine on Wed – Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

Service eCherha for buses launched at 10 Ukrainian-Moldavian border crossing points

Rada calls on intl organizations to step up efforts to free Ukrainian journalists detained by Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD